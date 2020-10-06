Buhari approves N10bn for national census, FG approves special salary scale for teachers | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of N10 billion for the conduct of a national census, as well as an additional N4.5 billion to be included in the 2021 Budget for completion of the exercise.

The development was communicated by the Acting Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Eyitayo Oyetunji, during a press conference on Monday. The NPC has been undertaking an Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise in phases, ahead of the conduct of a census and Monday’s announcement, marked the commencement of the 10th phase of the EAD.

“As you may be aware, a total of 228 LGAs were successfully demarcated across the 36 states and FCT in the previous nine phases. I am, however, pleased to announce, that His Excellency, Mr President, has reaffirmed his commitment towards the successful completion of the EAD and indeed towards the conduct of the next census by approving the release of the total sum of N10 billion for the continuation of the EAD in the remaining 546 LGAs of the country,” Oyetunji said.

FG approves special salary scale for teachers

The Federal Government has approved a special salary scale for teachers across the country, increasing also their years of service from 35 to 40.

According to the Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the commemoration of World Teachers Day celebrated on Monday, October 5, the new salary scheme is geared to motivate teachers for greater productivity and effectiveness.

Buhari calls for NASS support to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for support and synergy from the National Assembly in lifting 100million Nigerians from poverty in the next 10 years.

Buhari made this call during a joint Executive-Legislative Leadership Retreat which held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, on Monday.

“There can only be one Government in a nation at a time and officials both elected and appointed in the Executive or Legislative arm must all be working for the peace, unity and development of our country,” President Buhari said.

Naira Marley to lead SARS protest on Tuesday

Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has announced that he would be leading a protest on Tuesday against injustice meted out on Nigerians by SARS operatives.

This development follows the public outcry and #EndSARS campaign on social media against harassment of youths by SARS operatives.

Naira Marley, had earlier declined participation in any protest over fear of going to prison, but later announced the place and time of the protest – 2nd Tollgate, in Lagos at 9 a.m. He asked that the protest be devoid of violence.

NCDC confirms 120 new COVID-19 cases

120 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Rivers-65

FCT-12

Ogun-9

Katsina-8

Anambra-7

Bauchi-5

Oyo-5

Nasarawa-3

Kaduna-2

Kwara-1

Taraba-1

Imo-1

Delta-1 59,465 confirmed

50,951 discharged

1,113 deaths pic.twitter.com/Dy6aL1FdtP — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 5, 2020