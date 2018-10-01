5 things we learnt from President Buhari’s Independence speech

On the occasion of the 58th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari delivered an address that touched on the continued attacks by Boko Haram, herdsmen killings, moving away from total reliance on oil revenue, as well as working together to ensure progress in the country.

Here are five things we learnt from the speech:

1. Security in highly terrorised areas in the country has improved

“There has been a steady improvement in the security situation in the North East. We remain committed to ending the crisis and make the North East safe for all.

“Our thoughts and prayers are always with the victims of the Boko Haram’s atrocities and their families. Beyond that, we know that the goals of the Boko Haram terrorists include capturing territories, destroying our democracy and denying our children the right to education. We will not allow them to succeed.”

“The age-long conflict between herders and farmers that was being exploited by those seeking to plant the seeds of discord and disunity amongst our people, is being addressed decisively. We will sustain and continue to support the commendable efforts by all including civil society organisations, local and states governments and our traditional and religious leaders in finding a durable solution to this problem.”

2. Nigeria is finally ‘thinking’ of diversifying the economy

“We are diversifying away from reliance on oil to increased manufacturing capacity, solid minerals development, and agriculture.”

“We are gradually strengthening the economy with a stable Naira and falling inflation rate. We are building an economy that is moving away from over-reliance on oil. Consequently, we have witnessed a massive return to farms and seen bumper harvest, despite recurrent floods across the country.”

3. The fight against corruption is gaining grounds

“We are making progress in the fight against corruption and recovery of stolen public funds and assets despite vicious and stiff resistance. The shameful past practice, of the brazen theft of billions of Naira, is no more. Shady oil deals and public contracts that were never delivered have become things of the past.”

4. Youth are indispensable in the country’s progress

“Even today, our youth play a central role in Nigeria’s continuing progress and developments in all fields of our national endeavour –technology, agriculture, mining, engineering and especially creative arts. Together we are building a more diverse, inclusive and self-reliant economy.

“In the past three years, we have introduced many policies and programmes targeted at youth development and youth empowerment. We support the ‘not too young to run’ legislation aimed at giving the youth greater say in our national politics and governance.”

5. We should think independently of ‘disruptive’ minds

“…We must all rise to the responsibility of shutting out those disruptive and corrosive forces that hide in today’s world of social media. We need critical minds and independent thinking, to question and question until we are satisfied we have the facts. Otherwise, all the progress we have made as a democracy since 1999 is at stake.“