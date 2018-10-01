‘Green White Green,’ ’76,’ ‘October 1’: Check out our list of Naija movies to celebrate Independence Day

Independence

If you are nonchalant about today’s Independence Day, you are not alone. I tell myself every October 1st that I will read the President’s speech, and every time I fail to do so. What’s there to celebrate? Fifty-eight years of failed democratic leadership and partisan politics, and the inevitability of the current administration maintaining the highest political power via the 2019 elections.

RELATED: The Africa Movie Academy Awards set to hold the Cinema Business Conference in Kigali

These are valid reasons to give up, to resign to the fate that Nigeria isn’t ready for change. Not anytime soon though. And if you still fervently believe in this country, I salute you. And maybe you might be inclined to check out the list of movies below, you know, in the spirit of Nigeria’s Independence from British rule. Long live Nigeria.

The Stubborn Grasshopper

This was the original Nollywood biopic, and the first indicator that creative industries had finally shaken of the restrictive power of former military dictatorships. And what better dictator that to train their lens on than the divisive late General Sani Abacha. Covering Abacha’s reign and his death and the agitations for a return to democracy, The Stubborn Grasshopper is an often overlooked yet important part of Nollywood cinema. And thankfully, it is all on Youtube now. So enjoy.

’76

Izu Ojukwu’s period piece ’76 is uncomfortable in some ways, with its enthusiasm to portray the crudeness of a military regime that takes a toll on a married couple: Ramsey Noah’s Captain Joseph Dewa and his pregnant wife Suzie, played by Rita Dominic. Plotted around the 1976 unsuccessful military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, this 2016 movie has a sprinkle of brilliant performances, unwinding a history with elaborate atmosphere and brutal political honesty.

October 1

The plot in a nutshell: a serial killer is on the loose in colonial Nigeria, murdering young women and leaving a trail of bodies in forests, so much that it confounds the police. And their task, which is just their job description anyway, is to stop the killer before Nigeria gains Independence on October 1. Perhaps not the smartest whodunnit, Kunle Afolayan’s 2014 thriller stars Sadiq Daba as Inspector Waziri and nearly half of the movie takes place at night. How scary.

93 Days

What’s Independence Day without acknowledging those who were sacrificial, even if it cost them their lives? And one of few Nollywood films that embraces this nobleness is Steve Gukas’ 93 Days, a story about courageous healthcare workers who risked their lives and made sacrifices to save us all from the spread of the deadly Ebola virus in 2014. It is, also, a story about the sacrificial Dr. Stella Adadevoh, played by the brilliant Bimbo Akintola. Grab some tissues for this one.

Green White Green

It doesn’t get any Nigerian than Abba Makamaa’s Green White Green, heavy for its symbolism of national unity of the major ethnic groups. Its patently patriotic title aside, the movie is a coming-of-age story that follows three young artists who hang out and search for direction in their lives, all in the stagnant months leading up to the beginning of their university studies.

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo September 28, 2018

Africa Movie Academy Awards set to hold the Africa Cinema Business Roundtable in Kigali

As the fourteen edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) draws closer, the premier award body will be holding ...

Bernard Dayo September 28, 2018

The trailer for ‘The Kinsman’ puts a comedic touch on the Biblical Ruth and Naomi story

Doris Ariole’s 2016 directorial debut Benevolence introduced us to her style: faith-based movies that are meditative but not too preachy. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 27, 2018

7 “films” why you must not miss Lights Camera Africa 2018

    We are hours away from the 2018 edition of Lights, Camera Africa film festival and if you are ...

Wilfred Okiche September 27, 2018

Odunlade Adekola’s The Vendor is barely salvaged by a few laughs

Meme king Odunlade Adekola takes his lowbrow shtick to the big screen with The Vendor, a ribald screwball tale of ...

Wilfred Okiche September 26, 2018

‘From Lagos With Love’ had so much material but played out as cheap melodrama

There is no shortage of films- Nollywood, Hollywood and beyond- that trace the dramatic unravelling of the family, nuclear or ...

Edwin Okolo September 25, 2018

Need yourself a dose of Chigurl? Check out the new ‘Chief Daddy’ teaser

It literally feels like everyone who is anyone in comedy is in the new film from Ebony Life Films, ‘Chief ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail