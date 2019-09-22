Latasha Ngwube, Wole Ojo & the new brain drain; here’s what to expect from this week’s Rubbin’ Minds

Last week on Rubbin’ Minds we bid farewell to Japheth Omojuwa, our guest host for the last 6 weeks. Japheth best known for his website Omojuwa.com, and providing digital consulting to individuals and firms across the world brought his understanding of political nuance and social communities to the Rubbin’ Minds studio, challenging our audience members and guests. He bows out of the role to welcome Latasha Ngwube. Ngwube is a serial enterpreneur, journalist which experience in online and print media platforms, as well as being an activist for body positivity. Ngwube has always been a straight talker, bringing her unrelenting demand for unvarnished opinions to every platform she works with. It is this honestly and her unique perspectives on identity, show business and governance that we hope will enrich the YNaija stage as she hosts of the next six weeks.

She is starting her run by interviewing Nollywood actor, Wale Ojo. Best known for his work on Phone Swap, Wale Ojo represents an older and more technically proficient side of Nollywood that is often underrepresented when the industry is discussed. Latasha will discuss with Wale about the mechanics of the industry, his adventures in new Nollywood and the future of the industry as we know it.

Seun Ojuyamo, finance analyst at Kobo Pay and Ahmed Agbabiaka, public affairs analyst also join Latasha this week to discuss the new economic advisory council recently unveiled by the Federal government. Many have argued that the new council was created to reduce the economic influence the Vice President has over the country, while other laud their arrival following accusations that the president’s finance minister appointees have been puppets, with one leaving in disgrace. Ojuyamo and Agbabiaka will discuss, drawing from their experience in public service and finance, the possible ways this new development will play out for the average Nigerian.

This week’s show rounds out with Ibijoke Faborede, the founder of TSCN Nigeria. She joins Latasha to discuss the aggressive emigration that has followed the Buhari administration, discussing the recent Fact Tank survey that suggests a worrying 45% of adult Nigerians are currently looking for a way to emigrate out of the country, many of them skilled professionals and artisans and integral to the growth of the country. How will the country survive this new wave of Brain Drain and what can the government do to staunch the bleeding?

