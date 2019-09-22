Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

The Beauty and Burden of Being a Nigerian Bride – Yemisi Aribisola

”You wonder about the solitary figures in Ogunbanwo’s portraits, his shadowy highlighting of the aloof, costumed figures—their intense, unsmiling expressions, the hanging hand of a veiled reclining bride, whose back is turned to us as if in an expression of diffidence. It is a common saying among Nigerian matriarchs that you can tell the self-indulgent, greedy bride by her age at the wedding, the ideal bride being a young woman with ẹlẹ́jẹ̀ tútù, “fresh blood.”

Female Nigerian Politicians share their Experiences during the 2019 Elections – Mercy Abang

”Political in-party fighting, intimidation, and violence have somewhat become commonplace in elections around Nigeria. But the attack on women take many forms, and its impacts are enormous — on sitting female politicians, aspiring younger women, on the already unequal nature of gender in government, and on political outcomes that affect women everywhere.”

Dickmatized? Or in Need of Help? – Doreen Uloma Nwoke

”The idea of “dickmatization” has been heavily glamorized even though it could be a clear indication of serious problems that need to be dealt with accordingly. Many women are trapped in abusive (or sometimes just empty) relationships and affairs as a result of this. And while I believe that great sex is amazing, I do not believe it is a sufficient excuse for the many absurd things that it is accused of being responsible for; good sex is good, but still not good enough a justification for certain actions and madnesses that we heap upon it.”

Nollywood Junkyard – Ifeoma Chukwuogo

”Nollywood is currently more profitable than it has ever been and there are more industry practitioners and products— both media (films, TV shows etc) and infrastructure(cinemas, studios, film structures etc) — existing in 2019 Nollywood . So, if we examine things holistically, Nollywood is actually growing, it’s just not quite sustainable yet.”