Latest danger of #OkadaBan, Pounded yam wife | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Banned Keke and bikes yet bad breathe’s still travelling so fast — Chief ♛ (@Dan_skili) February 19, 2020

Before you invite me to your house, make sure your dog is dead. — Currency (@Yvicue_) February 19, 2020

Am i the only one who has this mad dance steps in my head while sitting down 💃🏾💃🏾… But if i stand up i disgrace myself 😂 😂 — Ajibola 💦 (@jibbyford_) February 19, 2020

Grown ass people be recording themselves crying😭, what if ya’ll mess up? Do you start over and re-cry?🤔 — KING COLO 👑🤪 (@colomental_) February 19, 2020

A customer went to drop off her stained dress at the dry cleaners, after dropping it The dry cleaner says: thanks, “Come Again!” The girl: No, it’s toothpaste this time.” — Nønçhålånt (@Piinkmaan) February 19, 2020

“I want to pound yam for my king and call him lord of my life” Twitter should marry ” I want to eat fresh pounded yam and be called lord of your life” Twitter. The rest of us will sort ourselves out. All this plenty arguement every 3 months is tiring. — Wine (@RedWhinee) February 19, 2020

Plis where can I find house in Abuja for 20k? Kip me anon as always. — Jaja WASSCE (@uhammiri) February 19, 2020