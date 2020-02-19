The YNaija Cover – 19th Feburary

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday confirmed its first case of Lassa fever outbreak in the state, saying the patient has been isolated. Prof. Akin Abayomi, the State Commissioner for Health, who made this known in a statement, said that the patient was currently in isolation ward at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lassa fever has been ravaging in over 19 states in the country.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor February 17, 2020

The YNaija Cover – 17th February

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, restrained Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from de-registering 31 ...

Op-Ed Editor February 13, 2020

The REDx Training Program is building Nigeria’s next media giants

Nigeria’s media ecosystem is on a burgeoning roll. Diversifying, layering on preexisting entertainment mediums, monetizing previously dormant platforms, and simply ...

Editor February 11, 2020

Lai Mohammed is taking his role as minister of (mis)information very seriously

If we had to rank the injustices Nigerians have had to endure during President Buhari’s government, we would choose the ...

Op-Ed Editor February 11, 2020

Olamide finally drops 10th studio project ‘999’, Buhari says children kidnapped by Boko Haram will be freed – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

YNBL Nation boss has finally dropped his tenth studio project, an EP titled 999 and judging by reactions on Twitter, ...

Editor January 31, 2020

Honourable Ado Doguwa wants you to know he is a strong man

The last thing anyone could have thought was that the newly elected senate would make Nigerians nostalgic for the active, ...

Edwin Okolo January 9, 2020

Branding: the difference between Ghana & Nigeria’s ‘Year of Return’ campaigns

Last week on Twitter random users began to tweet about a poster that had surfaced, announcing a Nigerian ‘Door Of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail