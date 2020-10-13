Lauretta Onochie: This is how ‘Mr President’ rewards loyalty and we are worried

Barely a week ago, Nigerians were up in arms when the president’s media aide, Lauretta Onochie, dared criticise popular entertainer, Ayo Balogun (a.k.a Wizkid) for calling out President Muhammadu Buhari and labelling him an ‘old man’.

Wizkid had critically slammed the president for his silence on the protests against police brutality and several injustices.  Onochie had stood with the president and countered Wizkid for his comment which she regarded as disrespectful to the authority of the president.

Following that episode, in a report shared today, Tuesday 13th October, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm Lauretta Onochie, his media aide, as a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The request was contained in a letter read to the house by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, 13 October 2020.

Lauretta Onochie was also endorsed by the president alongside three others, Mohammed Sani (Katsina), Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti) and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa) all four as commissioners of the electoral commission.

The update also created another debacle on social media as many Nigerians have stated their objections with the appointment.

Here are a few reactions:

 

Buhari’s appointment has also been met with heavy criticism by many Nigerians and not just because of the social media debacle but because she is a standing member of the All Progressive Congress (APC). 

Call it a reward for loyalty or a reward for service well done, Onochie’s appointment raises suspicious eyebrows. Such shady business in government is even more of a reason for Nigerians to keep on the protesting; seeking a change in many other sectors in the country.

