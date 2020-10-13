How SWAT was formed, The Ogbono delicacy | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.



Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

Spaghetti and Ogbono should do it tonight 😋 — #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY (@MeetOlamide) October 13, 2020

The End SARS movement be causing things.

I hate it when I touch the top of the screen at the same time when somebody text me.🤦🏻‍♂️😂 — Bla Akwasi ☥🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@_deryque_yeboah) October 13, 2020

Especially when the text reads: So what are we?

WHAT starts with W and ends with T pic.twitter.com/clWlEbOjJY — Ⓣ Ⓗ Ⓔ Ⓗ Ⓔ Ⓡ Ⓜ Ⓘ Ⓣ 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@SageOfTheEnd) October 13, 2020

You’re not supposed to think too hard.

Gov Wike after seeing the number of youths on the streets of PH against his no protest order #SARSMUSTENDNOW https://t.co/fVv88QTdtO — Spice 💕 (@chukkysmiles_) October 13, 2020

Accurate!

The most amazing part of this protest is that Nigerian youths are having fun while doing it.

I hope they see how much we channel our LAZINESS into getting what we want #PortHarcourtProtests #SARSMUSTENDNOW pic.twitter.com/K1ZJkYmx3T — 😍 Realest 😍 #EndSARS (@Ozikroh) October 13, 2020

Funny Lazy Nigerian youth.

Please can we have the #SARSMUSTEND protest everyday? Because the type of “nyanshes” I saw at the Ibadan protest today,I’m not sure I’d see them in the next two years😭😭😭 — ً (@theseyibello) October 13, 2020

Something must kill a man.

This is exactly what the police have been doing since 2017. #ENDSARS #ENDSWAT pic.twitter.com/sCVRo2Dpvo — Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) October 13, 2020

E be things

Win in silence, let them think you're losing!! — RELATIONSHIP THERAPIST DM🇨🇦🇺🇸🇬🇭 (@2pacgeneration) October 13, 2020

Not for the #EndSARS protest

Me explaining to my mom how to use her own phone https://t.co/aWJ22KQAI6 — Mr Tankui 👿 (@mb__billions) October 13, 2020

It’s the facial expression for us.

If you know the individual ruling NIGERIA, kindly tell the person that #SARSMUSTENDNOW. #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY 🙏 — Captainjosy | #ENDSARS (@Captainjossy) October 13, 2020

Lol…