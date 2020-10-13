How SWAT was formed, The Ogbono delicacy | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Funny Tweets

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.


Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

The End SARS movement be causing things.

Especially when the text reads: So what are we?

You’re not supposed to think too hard.

Accurate!

Funny Lazy Nigerian youth.

Something must kill a man.

E be things

Not for the #EndSARS protest

It’s the facial expression for us.

Lol…

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 13, 2020

Rivers gov, Wike, prohibits all proposed protests under #EndSARS, Lagos govt approves full reopening of primary, secondary schools | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has prohibited all protests relating to #EndSARS in the state; warning parents to ensure that ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 12, 2020

#EndSARS: Ganduje suspends aide for criticising Buhari, Akeredolu emerges victorious in Ondo governorship election | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has suspended his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Yakasai, for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 10, 2020

#RevolutionNow virtual protest, Green Worship Live Concert, Dodorowski’s Art Exhibition 2020…See YNaija’s Top 10 Events for September

Due to the pandemic, entertainers and Nigerians alike had to adjust to an indoor lifestyle and most events have moved ...

Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 9, 2020

Lion Stream, Burna’s new album, NTA’s #EndSARS coverage | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya October 9, 2020

Governor Makinde lambasts Fayose over alleged Ondo attack, FG releases new guidelines for #SchoolsReopening | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Federal Government has issued new guidelines for the reopening of schools across the country. Sani Aliyu, National Coordinator of ...

Michael Isaac October 8, 2020

Burna Boy’s type of Fela, iPhone 11 Pro Apology, Longest romantic walk | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail