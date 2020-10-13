Reward for loyalty? : Buhari nominates presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner | #TheYNaijaCover

Barely one week ago, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, had stuck her neck out for the President; criticising comments made about him by international superstar, Wizkid.

President Muhammadu Buhari had released a statement on social media wishing the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump a speedy recovery. Amid the agitation and protests against police brutality, Wizkid had called out Buhari for focusing on Trump’s health issues and not showing concern over the security issues in Nigeria; tagging him an ‘old man’. Onochie quickly jumped to the President’s defence, describing Wizkid as a dumb kid and labelling him disrespectful.

The incident fetched Onochie massive backlash from the public, but it seems her efforts have finally laid eggs of rewards. It was announced on Tuesday, that Buhari had nominated Onochie as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The development was disclosed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, while reading the President’s letter of request, at the plenary session in the Senate. Other nominees include Prof. Mohammed Sani from Katsina State; Prof. Kunle Ajayi from Ekiti State and Seidu Ahmed from Jigawa.

While one cannot say for certain that the two incidences are connected, it sure does raise suspicion. Firstly, the time between the debacle and the nomination is so close, it only makes sense to draw a link between the two. If then that is the case, and if this is Buhari’s way of rewarding Onochie, what does it say about Buhari’s so-called ‘integrity’? It would seem like all it takes to attain a top position in Buhari’s cabinet, would be based on favouritism instead of actual merit.