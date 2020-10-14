IGP declares new squad “SWAT” to replace defunct SARS, Professor J.P Clark is dead | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria’s head of police, Mohammad Adamu has announced that a new Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) squad would be “filling the gaps” left by the notorious police unit Federal Special Anti-robbery squad (FSARS).

A statement by the Force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, in Abuja on Tuesday, disclosed that the personnel from police commands in the South East and the South South will be trained at the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State.

Those from the police commands in the North and the South-West will be trained at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State and the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, respectively.

It was also disclosed that the IGP had ordered all personnel of the defunct SARS to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.

Situation Room asks Buhari to withdraw nomination of Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the nomination of Lauretta Onochie, his social media media, whom he nominated as a commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Earlier on Tuesday, Buhari had asked the senate to confirm Onochie alongside Mohammed Sani (Katsina), Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti) and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa) as INEC commissioners.

In reaction to the nomination, Clement Nwankwo, convener of Situation Room, said the development is an attempt to weaken the efforts to build a credible electoral process in Nigeria and urged the senate to disregard her nomination if the president fails to withdraw it.

Boko Haram terrorists kill 14 in Borno.

Boko Haram insurgents are reported to have killed 14 farmers in Borno State, members of a local vigilante group said on Tuesday.

Sources told AFP that insurgents on Monday seized 15 farmers working on their irrigation fields in Ngwom Village, 14 kilometres (nine miles) North of Maiduguri, and cut their throats.

They slaughtered the farmers, killing 14 while one survived with a deep slash. They left him for dead,” Babakura Kilo, a local of the vigilante group, said.

Professor J.P Clark is dead

Professor of Literature and renowned Writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark is dead.

A statement signed by Prof. C. C. Clark, for the family and Mr. Ilaye Clark, for the children and made available to the press Tuesday, specified that Professor John Pepper Clark died in the early hours of Tuesday.

NCDC confirms 225 new COVID-19 cases

225 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-165

FCT-17

Rivers-13

Ogun-12

Niger-8

Delta-4

Ondo-2

Anambra-1

Edo-1

Ekiti-1

Kaduna-1 60,655 confirmed

52,006 discharged

1,116 deaths pic.twitter.com/JOL8s2Ztq3 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 13, 2020