YNaijaEndSARSupdates: 6 noteworthy nuggets for Nigerian youths from Pastor Sam Adeyemi’s statement on #EndSARS

Since the #EndSARS protest began, we have heard prominent figures including pastors and celebrities lend their voices in support of the movement. Pastor Sam Adeyemi is one of such people encouraging the youth in their struggle to end the oppression of the masses.

On Tuesday, he took to his Twitter handle to share some useful tips on the #EndSARS movement and there is a lot to glean from it.

Here are Pastor Sam’s thoughts on the #EndSARS movement:

First off, he commended young Nigerians for taking up the #SARSMustEnd protest as an opportunity to lead change in their generation while connecting the very cause of the protest to fault lines that serve as divisive factors of the nation.

“1. Rarely does a generation have the opportunity to lead change as the one handed the youths of Nigeria right now through #SARSMUSTEND. It cuts across the fault lines that divide Nigeria.”

Secondly, he implored the youth to be strategic and use this as an opportunity to secure Nigeria’s long-term development despite the challenges of the system they are up against.

“2. My dear young citizen, you must use this rare opportunity to secure deep changes that will lead to Nigeria’s development. The systems you confront are strategic and tactical. They may be steps ahead. You need to think long term and pace yourself.”

He advised the youth to shun violence at all cost and be resilient in their struggle to achieve good governance while pointing out the need for political participation as a way to achieve this.

“3. Speak forcefully but peacefully. Don’t be provoked to violence. Don’t act somebody else’s script. Lightning has enough power to light a city, but it destroys because it has no structure. Shift gear into participation in the political process when the time comes soon.”

Pastor Sam also touched on why the struggle benefits the police as well; pointing out the fact that they are also at the receiving end of a dysfunctional system that dehumanises the masses.

“4. The police officer causing you trauma is also dehumanised by the system. He is paid peanuts and forced to extort money to make his uniform, maintain operational vehicles and retire some to bosses. Fight for him and his children.”

He encouraged the youths to draw lessons from past generations who stood for a worthy cause that contributed to making Nigeria a democratic nation; sounding a reminder to our elected representatives that the youths have picked the fight for good governance from where it was left off by our heroes past.

“5. The generation before yours had such an opportunity 26/27 years ago when the result of a free and fair election was annulled. The protests that ensued partly birthed the democracy we enjoy today. Remind elected leaders you’re only continuing the fight.”

And lastly, he encouraged the youth to hold on to their dreams of seeing a positively transformed Nigeria; reminding them that they are the great future leaders of the nation. Hence, they need to commit to good values.

“6. Some of you will be governors, senators, president, CEOs, etc., in 10 to 20 years. Hold the vision of a developed Nigeria in your heart. Commit to value human life, be honest, promote justice, serve with excellence, and cultivate leadership skills. God will help you. #ENDSARS.”

