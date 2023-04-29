Lilian Afegbai, Bolaji Ogunmola, BBNaija Sir Dee, Kachi Nnochiri others, Storm The Media Screening Of Hotel Lambaba

On Thursday, April 27th, 2023, stars from Nigeria’s film industry gathered for the media screening of the highly anticipated comedy-drama thriller, Hotel Lambaba, which held at Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Set from the desks of the acclaimed filmmakers, Biodun Stephen and Laide Daramola, Hotel Lambaba is a story about the mysterious murder of a popular Instagram influencer. Her death is known by only those who want exclusivity or something to hide.

The media screening was filled with key cast members, such as Lilian Afegbai, BBNaija season four ex-housemate Sir Dee, Kachi Nnochiri, Etinosa Idemudia, Bolaji Ogunmola, Tomiwa Sage, Tracey George, and a host of dignitries present at the screening. The event was hosted by Tomiwa Sage.

The movie features elaborate set pieces, investigative scenes, engaging dialogue, balanced by an exciting comedy and relatable story at its core. Starring A-list actors like Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolaji Ogunmola, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Femi Adebayo. Hotel Lambaba is directed by Biodun Stephens and produced by Laide Daramola.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Producer, Laide Daramola, said that the the cast of the show were hand selected for each role, and the beautiful thing was seeing them evolve and redesign each role to fit the look and feel of the movie”.

Also, Director Biodun Stephen said, “my experiences shape the storyline of my movies, which is what makes them very relatable and exciting to watch”, the story of Hotel Lambaba, started from a conversation with a friend about Slay queens and Yahoo boys, and I’m happy to have been a part of this movie”.

In addition, the audience and attendees of the event were all dressed in their glitz and glam, and the reaction to Hotel Lambaba was absolutely exciting. With an exciting set piece, murder mystery and well grounded storytelling, ‘Hotel Lambaba’ definitely was a thrilling experience for viewers.

The Executive producer, Laide Daramola also announced that it will premiere on the global streaming service, in June 2023, and will be distributed by Cinemax.