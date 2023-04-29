The Film Blog: The Shows That Made Us Beg to Stay Home | 90s Cartoons We Couldn’t Miss

As the bell rang at 3 pm every weekday, kids nationwide would sprint home in anticipation of their favorite shows. The 90s was a time of innovative and captivating children’s programming that left an indelible mark on an entire generation. From the superheroes of Batman and Power Rangers to the zany misadventures of Ed, Edd n Eddy, and Johnny Bravo, there was a show for every taste. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the best kids’ shows of the 90s!

Batman: The Animated Series – Dark Knight Rises on Screen

With its groundbreaking film noir-inspired animation and complex storylines, Batman: The Animated Series set the standard for superhero cartoons in the 90s. Fans were drawn to the mature themes and darker take on the Caped Crusader’s world, as he battled against the likes of the Joker and Two-Face. This show proved that even a hero as old as Batman could be reinvented and made relevant for a new generation.

Power Rangers – Mighty Morphin’ Kicks and Flips

As a team of teenage superheroes, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers captured the imagination of kids everywhere. With their brightly-colored suits and impressive martial arts moves, they fought to save the world from evil villains. Kids would mimic their moves and shout out “It’s Morphin’ Time!” as they transformed into their ranger forms. Power Rangers showed us the power of teamwork and the importance of never giving up, no matter how difficult the challenge.

Pokemon – Gotta Catch ‘Em All

Who could forget the iconic catchphrase, “Gotta Catch ‘Em All”? Pokemon took the world by storm in the 90s, with its lovable creatures, engaging storylines, and addictive card game. Kids would collect the cards and trade with their friends, while following the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu. This show taught us about the power of friendship and perseverance, as Ash and his friends traveled the world in search of new Pokemon to catch.

X-Men: The Animated Series – Mutant Powers Unleashed

The X-Men were already a beloved comic book series when they made their way to television in the 90s. The animated series brought their adventures to life with stunning visuals and intense action sequences. Fans were drawn to the complex characters and their struggles to fit into a world that feared and hated them. X-Men: The Animated Series taught us about diversity and the importance of standing up for what’s right, even when it’s difficult.

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang

Scooby Doo was the ultimate crime-fighting team of the 90s, taking us on thrilling adventures with Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Shaggy. With their signature catchphrases (“Jinkies!”, “Jeepers!”, “Zoinks!”) and Scooby’s insatiable appetite for Scooby Snacks, this gang of misfits always managed to crack the case and unmask the villain. From haunted amusement parks to abandoned mansions, Scooby Doo and his gang taught us the importance of bravery, friendship, and never giving up on a good mystery.

Dexter’s Laboratory – Boy Genius at Work

Dexter’s Laboratory followed the adventures of a young boy genius and his secret lab hidden in his bedroom. With the help of his sister Dee Dee, Dexter would invent various gadgets and experiments while trying to keep his lab a secret from his parents.. Dexter taught us that intelligence and creativity can come from unexpected places, and to always follow our passions.

Pinky and The Brain – Are You Pondering What I’m Pondering?

Two laboratory mice, Pinky and The Brain, set out to take over the world in this witty and entertaining animated series. The Brain, the intelligent and ambitious mouse, would come up with elaborate plans to achieve his goal, while Pinky, his lovable but dim-witted sidekick, would often mess things up. The show’s sharp writing and clever humor made it a hit with audiences of all ages.

Tom and Jerry – Classic Cartoon Fun

Tom and Jerry was a classic cartoon that has been entertaining audiences since the 1940s, but it remained a staple of children’s programming well into the 90s. The iconic cat-and-mouse duo, with their endless antics and slapstick humor, kept kids laughing for generations. With no dialogue, the show relied solely on visual gags and physical comedy, making it accessible to children of all ages and languages.

The Powerpuff Girls – Sugar, Spice, and Everything Nice

The Powerpuff Girls were three pint-sized superheroes who fought against evil villains and protected their city of Townsville. With their unique powers and spunky personalities, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup became role models for young girls everywhere. The show’s vibrant animation style and catchy theme song made it a hit with kids, while its messages of teamwork and girl power made it an instant classic.

SpongeBob SquarePants

As a popular animated series in the 90s, SpongeBob SquarePants was a beloved show that captured the hearts and minds of children everywhere. With its colorful cast of characters, zany humor, and catchy theme song, it was the perfect way to escape into a silly and surreal underwater world.Kids couldn’t get enough of SpongeBob’s misadventures at the Krusty Krab, his friendship with the dimwitted starfish Patrick, and his ongoing rivalry with the grumpy octopus Squidward. Whether he was trying to pass his boating exam, hunting jellyfish, or delivering pizzas, SpongeBob’s antics never failed to entertain and delight.

The Addams Family

Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, and the rest of the clan brought their macabre humor and gothic charm to the small screen in the 90s. From Morticia’s slinky dresses to Uncle Fester’s light bulb trick, every member of the Addams family had their own quirks and eccentricities that made us fall in love with them. The show taught us to embrace our differences and never apologize for being ourselves, no matter how weird or unconventional. With catchy theme music and unforgettable one-liners, The Addams Family will always be a beloved classic of 90s television.

Johnny Bravo – Hey Mama!

With his signature shades and muscles, Johnny Bravo was the epitome of cool in the 90s. The show followed the titular character’s attempts to woo women and become a successful ladies’ man, often resulting in hilarious misadventures. Johnny’s over-the-top personality and self-confidence made him a hit with audiences, and the show’s clever writing and pop culture references made it a favorite of both kids and adults.

Ed, Edd n Eddy – Three Friends, Endless Schemes

Ed, Edd n Eddy followed the adventures of three best friends and their constant schemes to earn money for jawbreakers. With its distinct animation style and quirky characters, the show stood out from other cartoons of its time. Fans were drawn to the relatable friendships and hilarious situations, making it a hit show!