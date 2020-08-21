Top notch entertainment for the family on DStv Premium this weekend

DStv has curated the very best in entertainment for you and the higher the package you subscribe to, the better it gets. Customers can get more entertainment, they only need to upgrade to DStv Premium and get pampered to the best of everything.

This weekend on M-Net channel 101, there is a selection of animation movie for the kids, a romantic drama for the ladies and of course some UFC action for the gents on SuperSport 11.

The Addams Family is an animation movie which focuses on members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family; Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma. They are readily preparing for a visit from their even creepier relatives. But trouble soon arises when shady TV personality Margaux Needler realizes that the Addams’ eerie hilltop mansion is standing in the way of her dream to sell all the houses in the neighbourhood. Showing this Saturday 22 August at 4:00 PM, you don’t want to miss it!

On the night of the 2016 Presidential election two people will meet and create a bond that will affect their lives in a great way. Cass, an LA club promoter, takes a thrilling and emotional journey with Frida, a Midwestern visitor. She challenges him to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes her to discover hers. A Boy, A Girl, A Dream is a gripping drama the ladies don’t want to miss this Saturday at 9:00 PM.

John Rambo’s peaceful life is interrupted when Gabriela, his friend’s granddaughter, disappears in Mexico in the latest instalment of the Rambo series, Rambo: Last Blood . He decides to free her from the clutches of local cartels, starting a cycle of revenge. Starring Sylvester Stallone. If you are Rambo lover then this is for you, don’t miss this action-packed movie this Sunday 23 August at 9:00 PM.

And for Sports, you are in for a treat with UFC Fight Night: A bantamweight bout between Pedro Munhoz and former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar is expected to serve as the event headliner. Live this Sunday 23 August 2020 on SuperSport 11 channel 231 at 1:20 AM.

With the return of the NBA we know this will excite basketball lovers. On Saturday 22 August the Indiana Pacers will face Maimi Heat at 8:30 PM while the following day Sunday 23 August will witness the faceoff between Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers at 1:30 PM. Both games will air on ESPN 2 channel 219.

It’s a great time to upgrade to DStv Premium, because it can only get better.

Make your home the ultimate place to be with the very best in premium viewing experience. Come play in the Premium League, upgrade, and gain free access to these mouth-watering viewing experience.