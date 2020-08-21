Facing heartbreak without becoming broken | The Daily Vulnerable

You know many people when they face trouble they try to form hard guy, they try to say to themselves, this trouble is not happening or pretend as if it is not happening.

You know it is one of the foolish things human beings do.

You are facing a trouble, you are facing a challenge and you are pretending as if you are not facing the challenge. Because someone hurt them, they hurt other people, or because somebody ghosted or cheated them, they do the same to others.

The strong person is the one who doesn’t allow what somebody did to them affect who they are.

Bishop Desmond Tutu said in The Book of Joy, “to deal with hardship without becoming hard, to deal with heartbreak without becoming broken, is the sign of the truly strong person”.

So ask yourself: are you strong enough to face life? To be affected by life’s adversity? To be dealt a bad hand by other people, but you still remain a good person?

Are you strong enough?

