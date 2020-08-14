The Daily Vulnerable: Embrace the Process

by Oghene-ovie Agboge

One of the most intriguing parts of life I have come to realize, after years of observing the lives of various individuals is “process.” The idea that everything we see today is an accumulation of a vast knowledge and experiences that have come to be over a period of time through a process.

Getting to understand that each of us will go through this very process, though unique to each person’s life journey, yet I feel this current discontent which  comes from a lack of understanding and acceptance of process.

So I ask myself these questions; How do I understand this process?

How does it transition from one season to another? How do I understand this season of this life process so I can make the best of it while preparing for the next?

Why do I sometimes lack contentment or happiness in this process?

Is it my desire to be better, achieve my dreams, to want more, or is it just my insatiable desire to covet what belongs to others?

How do I embrace this life process, so I stay content and be happy knowing it’s all for a season?

In all these yet unanswered questions, I find it quite important to answer this one question, as a dear friend once asked me, “Is the concept of some distant ‘life calling’ or ‘future’ holding you from embracing the current season of your life?” 

Sadly, I think so.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Our Journey Is Joy August 12, 2020

There is nothing you can’t survive | The Daily Vulnerable

What keeps you awake at night? What keeps you up? What keeps you desperate during the day? What makes you ...

Our Journey Is Joy May 29, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: Grateful for?

by Damola M. One of the most rewarding part of my daily routine especially since Corona has been writing my ...

Our Journey Is Joy May 27, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable: Just push

Yesterday I was thinking about resiliency, and how this can often feel like an after-the-fact quality. Because how do you ...

Our Journey Is Joy May 26, 2020

Finding the point | The Daily Vulnerable

by Kara C. “What’s the point?” It’s something we can find ourselves asking a lot right now — about things ...

Our Journey Is Joy May 25, 2020

The small (wo)man

by David-salt Ayodele I was having a conversation with a dear friend some weeks ago, who in previous discussions shielded away from ...

Our Journey Is Joy May 23, 2020

The Daily Vulnerable | Not behind

This is probably crazy… But it’s 8 a.m. and somehow I already feel behind. Um, behind what? Behind who? And yet while ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail