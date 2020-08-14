The Daily Vulnerable: Embrace the Process

by Oghene-ovie Agboge

One of the most intriguing parts of life I have come to realize, after years of observing the lives of various individuals is “process.” The idea that everything we see today is an accumulation of a vast knowledge and experiences that have come to be over a period of time through a process.

Getting to understand that each of us will go through this very process, though unique to each person’s life journey, yet I feel this current discontent which comes from a lack of understanding and acceptance of process.

So I ask myself these questions; How do I understand this process?

How does it transition from one season to another? How do I understand this season of this life process so I can make the best of it while preparing for the next?

Why do I sometimes lack contentment or happiness in this process?

Is it my desire to be better, achieve my dreams, to want more, or is it just my insatiable desire to covet what belongs to others?

How do I embrace this life process, so I stay content and be happy knowing it’s all for a season?

In all these yet unanswered questions, I find it quite important to answer this one question, as a dear friend once asked me, “Is the concept of some distant ‘life calling’ or ‘future’ holding you from embracing the current season of your life?”

Sadly, I think so.