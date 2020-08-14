Tutorial date, Problematic Physics Teacher | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

It’s a somehow kind of betrayal

2.

It’s like he doesn’t know what’s going on

3.

It used to happen like that

 

4.

That’s the benchmark for success

 

5.

What an ingrate

 

6.

Did we have the same physics teacher?

 

7.

You thought you were going on a date, but Baba was preparing tutorial session

 

8.

Since Sanwo-Olu is taxing everything “of Lagos”

 

9.

Wow. You are just really going to attack me like this, in broad daylight?

 

10.

It used to pain

 

 

