Tutorial date, Problematic Physics Teacher | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Using internet explorer to download chrome.. https://t.co/iLmdKx2ZJ9 — hassan dan🇳🇬 (@hassandan9) August 14, 2020

It’s a somehow kind of betrayal

2.

you think this is grown-ish? https://t.co/7Syp9GkQBT — g (@glavishh) August 14, 2020

It’s like he doesn’t know what’s going on

3.

Me telling myself to remember the last money in my account 😂 https://t.co/o8vyQJj2ys — Erica #BBNAIJA 🌈 (@Itz_thoyyn) August 14, 2020

It used to happen like that

4.

As a Nigerian artist if okada and danfo never post your sticker for their cars and bikes you never blow finish be that. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) August 14, 2020

That’s the benchmark for success

5.

Everyone: don't bite the hand that feeds you.

My son: lol bites nipples — Conelay (@Tellemmmmm) August 14, 2020

What an ingrate

6.

Nobody: Physics teachers: just meyur the preyur — Mr Orero (@mr_orero) August 13, 2020

Did we have the same physics teacher?

7.

I’ll never forget the day I went for a relaxing hangout with a ‘well to do man’, I left his place with 3 big books on psychological warfare and scientific marketing.

Now rounded it up with I’ll be waiting for your feed back in a week. Omo. — Alhaja Gold✨ (@theyommie) August 14, 2020

You thought you were going on a date, but Baba was preparing tutorial session

8.

Mayorkun: “Of lay lay lay of Lagos…” Sanwo olu: Tax that man pic.twitter.com/0nDjSy35Ye — Sort of Relateable (@Jag_ubani) August 14, 2020

Since Sanwo-Olu is taxing everything “of Lagos”

9.

Introverts thinking of an excuse to cancel plans on the day after making plans 3 weeks ago. https://t.co/ihTpbzjE22 — Freeman (@Aseefar_f) August 14, 2020

Wow. You are just really going to attack me like this, in broad daylight?

10.

Me going to school around 11am after hidding my school bag and my mum still found it https://t.co/QBX237I6sm — Son of a Hunter🙃 (@odeyemi_yemi) August 14, 2020

It used to pain