YNaijaBBNGist: Kiddwaya says he will gamble away Praise’s entire net worth

Over the past season’s on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, we’ve seen some housemates who have come from incredible affluence. No doubt winning the money would have meant a lot to them, but nevertheless, of all other housemates, they looked like they needed it the least.

This season, Kiddwaya, appears to be one of such characters. From the premiere of the show, it was clear that this contestant was a rich kid, but what we didn’t know, was just how rich he is.

With each passing day, it is becoming clearer that Kidd may just be the richest housemate this show has ever seen. While he does well to retain some humility, as he rarely brags about his wealth, you can catch him slipping from time to time, as he drops hints on the type of lifestyle he lives.

Remember when he said he took an $8000 private jet flight from Abuja to Lagos, to make it for the show? Well, that’s the sort of thing we’re talking about.

Kiddwaya spent $8k dollars flying private jet from Abuja to Lagos for the show. this life no balance.😩#BBNaijia2020 pic.twitter.com/44KeHuGHi2 — 𝓗𝓲 𝓘'𝓶 𝔀𝓾𝓶𝓶𝓮𝔁 💞👑 (@Prettywummex_) July 25, 2020

Today, again, he may have given us some insight into just how rich he is. While having lunch with some of the housemates, Kidd and Praise got to talking. They went back and forth on who the better table tennis player is. Somewhere in their argument, Praise asked Kidd to put his money where his mouth is in a game of table tennis.

This would be a blunder on Praise’s part, as Kidd then asked him what he is willing to put up. Praise was willing to bet a million naira, but Kiddwaya seemed unimpressed, as he was more eager to gamble Praise’s entire bank account.

“Tell me how much is in your bank account and we will play for that.” Kiddwaya stated. However Praise seemed unwilling to disclose what he has in his account and equally unwilling to go through with the bet.

With a recent video of his father’s social status surfacing online, and Kidd shouting out to billionaire heiress Cuppy Otedola, calling her his bestie, during yesterday’s dairy session, we can certainly say that Praise made the right decision by not accepting the bet.

I’m sure Kidd wouldn’t say no to N85 million, but for this season, he seems like that one housemate who doesn’t need the money as much as everyone else.