There is nothing you can’t survive | The Daily Vulnerable

What keeps you awake at night? What keeps you up? What keeps you desperate during the day? What makes you so scared you can’t function?

What makes you think you can’t make it through today? What drowns you in sweat when you imagine it? What takes away your breath and quickens your heart? What silences your voice and darkens your way?

What steals your courage and takes away your voice? What makes you haul, attack, fight, war, and rage? What makes you so scared that you shrivel, you retreat, you shrink? What are you so afraid of that makes you feel so small?

I know you don’t know it yet. I know you can’t feel it yet, I know you don’t trust me on this yet, but I promise you there is nothing you cannot survive, nothing you cannot go through, nothing you cannot hold through.

You are bigger than that slimy fear.

I promise you, you are.