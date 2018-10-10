Lipton collaborates with African Artists’ Foundation to celebrate Nigeria’s bold creative voices

Lipton yellow label tea in partnership with African Artist’s Foundation (AAF) celebrated leading creative voices at the Lipton and Literature tea party (L&L) which held in Victoria Island, Lagos on 7 October, 2018.

The event featured works of artists like Oyinkan Braithwaite, Ifeoluwa Nihinlola, Isaac Akah, Seun Odukoya, REZthapoet, Pelumi Kolade and Dami Ajayi. There were poetry renditions by Koromone Koroye and William Moore, as well as a special installation by leading Hip Hop artiste and Chocolate City CEO, MI Abaga.

 

 

Speaking at the event, Senior Brand Manager Refreshment, Unilever, Abimbola Ogunsemi emphasized Lipton’s commitment to supporting artists and the importance of arts and literature in building communities.

“Literature is crucial in telling the stories important to people, and the arts help us place the spotlight on the societal issues that exists in today’s world. We are excited about our partnership with African Artist’s Foundation to celebrate some of Nigeria’s leading creative voices and contribute our quota to improving the creative sector,” she said.

Charlotte Langhorst, Creative Director of African Artists Foundation said: “The Lipton and Literature party is aimed at celebrating contemporary African artists who are using their voices to advocate for transformation in their communities. We are focused on providing assistance to artists driving social change with their works. Through this partnership we are able to further amplify the messages of the artists exhibiting today.”

 

 

The exhibition audience was made up of a diverse mix of art enthusiasts, content creators, media practitioners, policy advocates amongst others, leading to robust conversations on the importance of arts in shaping societies.

 

 

 

