The YNaija Cover – the 10th of October

Follow the links to read the stories and analyses on YNaija:

 

 

Baby selling factories are still a thing in Nigeria, yet we won’t embrace adoption

Film Review: AY, Ramsey Nouah, Falz, Jim Iyke are all a bunch of Merry Men

Tags: ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 10, 2018

CcHUB and NIMR launch NimCure – a digital tool to promote adherence to treatment by TB patients

On the 9th of October, Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB) in conjunction with Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), launched NimCure – ...

Omoleye Omoruyi October 10, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Johnny Drille to hold first ever live show, Lady Gaga talks about mental health in emotional letter | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 10, 2018

The Big 5: PDP’s VP slot has since been zoned to the South East – Ben Obi; Nigeria needs a President with sound knowledge of the economy – Obasanjo | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: A Chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and immediate past National ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 9, 2018

The YNaija Cover – the 9th of October

Follow the links to read the story and analyses on YNaija:    Suspect in the rape and murder of model ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 9, 2018

The Late 5: APC and Saraki in war of words over his position at #PDPPresidentialPrimaries; I will never have anything to do with the APC – Fayose boasts | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, mocked Senate President, Bukola ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 9, 2018

Here are your #Top10 Presidential candidates for the 2019 elections and their political profiles

Ahead of the October 7 directive issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to political parties in the country ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail