Today’s Noisemakers: Bhadmus Hakeem, Maurice Sam, Mr Eazi and Tobi Bakre’s comment as we celebrate #WorldMentalHealthDay

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Perez

Dino Melaye is the type of friend we all need in our lives. He may be dramatic but the Love, Loyalty & support he gives Saraki should be applauded. Learn from him.

This is rare among friends in Nigeria. He’s ready to do anything just to see Saraki Win. I want a Dino in my life. — PEREZ (@__perez94) October 10, 2018

2. Bhadmus Hakeem

As a law abiding citizen of this country, I’ll plead that we do things gently. I appreciate you all. — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) October 10, 2018

3. Akinbosola

An incumbent president seeking for re-election don’t go to the campaign ground making promises but should confidently list out his achievements so far that will compel the electorates to re-elect him. Abi no be so? — Akinbosola (@MrAkinbosola) October 10, 2018

4. Iseunife

It’s not just Social Media. The device you and I all have in our hands can be used to perpetuate positive change. Do not underestimate the power of Social Media! — Iseunife The First (@Shawnife_) October 10, 2018

5. Maurice Sam

6. Segun Andrews

Fed Govt in tight corner over the new minimum wage matter. Negotiating the figure like tomatoes. Labour: Na 30k last FG: Haa! Ko gba 24k ni — SEGUN (@SegunAndrews) October 10, 2018

7. Melanin Malone

Stop harboring around all that pain and hurt. Go to therapy, go get help, and let that shit go 🗣. The only person you're hurting, is you. — Melanin Malone🌻 (@TouchedByTy) October 10, 2018

8. Mr Eazi

Some people go dey laff you at your hustle, your methods!! Dont b pissed remember sey when everything pure dem no go follow you laff enter Bank!! — UNZAMOURNS (@mreazi) October 10, 2018

9. Tobi Bakre

So today is mental health day. Many are mentally ill but don't even know. They jst go deeper and deeper into the sickness. Personally I think the approach to curing this differs for different people. But then there are some basic principles — Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre) October 10, 2018