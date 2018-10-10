The Late 5: Oshiomhole replies INEC on decision barring APC from contesting general elections; Buhari meets APC governors behind closed doors | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, met with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja over crises trailing the just-concluded primaries of the party.

The governors led by the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha arrived the villa around 4.p.m.

The All Progressives Congress (APC)has been barred by the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) from fielding candidates for elective positions in Zamfara in the 2019 elections.

Acting Secretary of INEC, Okechukwe Ndeche, who communicated this decision in a letter to the APC on Wednesday, said the party is barred from fielding candidates for governorship, national assembly and state assembly elections, following its failure to comply with the timetable and schedule of INEC, which stipulated that the conduct of primaries must be concluded between 18 August and 7 October, 2018.

“Report received from our office in Zamfara state shows that no primaries were conducted by your party in Zamfara, notwithstanding that our officials were fully mobilised and deployed. Consequently, based on the provision of Section 87 and 31 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, the commission does not expect that your party will submit names of any candidate from Zamfara state,” the letter read.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has however replied the Independent National Electoral Commission, stressing that it held Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly Primaries in Zamfara and will present candidates for the general elections.

National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole who replied on behaf of the party, debunked INEC’s assertion as contained in the official letter sent to the ruling party, that no primary held in Zamfara, as he attached the report of the Zamfara Electoral Committee, maintaining that the primaries were held between 6 and 7 October at City King Hotel in Gusau and that the candidates were arrived at by consensus..

“We wish to state emphatically that nothing can be farther from the actual sitaution in Zamfara state,” he stated.

Protesting unions in the aviation sector on Wednesday shut down the Murtala Muhammed International Airport II (MMA2) in Lagos, alleging that 20 workers were sacked by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) following their indication of interest to participate in union activities.

The protest caused heavy vehicular traffic around the airport environment, as airline officials were denied access into the premises, thus leaving passengers who had flights to catch in Lagos as well as those at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, stranded.

The protesting unions are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, sacked the Ojukaye Flag-Amachree-led All Progressives Congress (APC) executives in Rivers, loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, annulling all congresses including the indirect governorship primary election held by the faction of the party in the state.

In the judgement delivered by Justice Chiwendu Nwogu in suit: PHC/78/2018 filed by 23 members of the APC, the judge hinged his verdict on the party’s flagrant disobedience of court orders and party constitution.

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of former legal adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Muiz Banire,Adeyemi as the Chairman of the Governing board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The Senate equally confirmed the appointment of Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as the Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

And stories from around the world:

Sierra Leone has cancelled a $400m (£304m) Chinese-funded project to build a new airport outside the capital Freetown. (BBC)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed “discontent” with an inter-Korean military pact reached during last month’s summit, South Korea’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, in a rare disclosure of signs of disagreement with its U.S. ally. (Reuters)

Turkey says a planned buffer zone in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib has been cleared of heavy weapons as part of a deal reached between Moscow and Ankara, but experts say Ankara still has more challenges ahead. (Al Jazeera)

The fiancee of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Tuesday asked President Donald Trump to help uncover what happened to the Riyadh critic who she said had “been fighting for his principles.” (AFP)

Around 30 to 40 lawmakers from the opposition Labour Party would be prepared to back a Brexit deal that British Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to strike with the European Union, The Times newspaper reported, citing unidentified lawmakers.