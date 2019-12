Live Theatre Lagos to show the Femi Branch stage play ‘PO’ this Sunday

Live Theatre Lagos is collaborating with Theatre Hub Africa to present Femi Branch’s PO on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at the RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos by 4pm (1st show) and 6pm (2nd show). The show is free to attend though seats must be reserved at www.livetheatrelagos.info

PÓ is an indepth socio-political discuss on the state of the nation; Nigeria and Nigerians. It addresses the possible reasons why Nigeria is only the giant of Africa on paper, probing the issues in a tongue in cheek manner whilst provoking the audience to deep thought.

PÓ (chamber pot) is used as a metaphor to describe the country as a place where any rubbish can be dropped and nothing will happen. You know what goes into a chamber pot, is that really what we are as a people, is this country really a shit hole?