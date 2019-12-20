Live Theatre Lagos to show the Femi Branch stage play ‘PO’ this Sunday

Live Theatre Lagos is collaborating with Theatre Hub Africa to present Femi Branch’s PO on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at the RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos by 4pm (1st show) and 6pm (2nd show). The show is free to attend though seats must be reserved at www.livetheatrelagos.info.
PO is supported by AXA Mansard Insurance, MTN, Golden Penny Foods, CMRG Research Limited, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Zaron, MaxdotNG, MediaCrush Outdoor limited, DSTV Africa Magic, Pepsi Nigeria/Seven Up, First Bank Nigeria PLC, Malta Guinness,Theatre Project Limited, Zenith Insurance, LIRS, Yanga!TV,  97.1 WFM, YNaija, City People Danone, Magazine, Smooth98.1FM, RoyalRootsTV, Cool 96.9FM, Africa Movie Channel, Happenings.com, FanMilk, AWATV,TheLagosReview, RadissonBlu Anchorage Hotel, eStar TV, Cool96.9, Zaron Cosmetics and PulseNigeria

PÓ is an indepth socio-political discuss on the state of the nation; Nigeria and Nigerians. It addresses the possible reasons why Nigeria is only the giant of Africa on paper, probing the issues in a tongue in cheek manner whilst provoking the audience to deep thought.

PÓ (chamber pot) is used as a metaphor to describe the country as a place where any rubbish can be dropped and nothing will happen. You know what goes into a chamber pot, is that really what we are as a people, is this country really a shit hole?

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor December 20, 2019

Staying indoors this festive season? Here are 5 movies on DStv to spice up your holiday

The festive season is vacation season, but if for whatever reason you will be staying indoors, reveling in the peace ...

Sponsor December 19, 2019

 “Access The Stars” continues to stand out as it heads to Onitsha

The music reality show, “Access the Stars” has moved from city to city in search of Nigeria’s next superstar. The ...

Sponsor December 18, 2019

HUAWEI Y9s is now available in the Nigerian market and we are here for it

The HUAWEI Y9s equipped with an Ultra-wide angle 48MP AI Triple Camera to deliver outstanding photography is now available for ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq December 18, 2019

El Clasico: FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Akwa Ibom Christmas Carol Festival & other exciting content on GOtv

This is an exciting week on GOtv! From football to Nigerian festivals the whole family as well as friends can ...

Sponsor December 17, 2019

The 6th Unofficial Christmas Party themed ‘Future Perfect’ brings the Future To Life

On Thursday the 12th December, The Balmoral Convention Centre was transformed into a futuristic arena for what has become the ...

Sponsor December 17, 2019

Teni’s ‘Billionaire Experience’ showcase turns Monday night party like no other

Teni took the city of Lagos on a lovely ride on the Billionaire side of things on the 16th of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail