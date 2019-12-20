Live Theatre Lagos to show the Femi Branch stage play ‘PO’ this Sunday

PÓ is an indepth socio-political discuss on the state of the nation; Nigeria and Nigerians. It addresses the possible reasons why Nigeria is only the giant of Africa on paper, probing the issues in a tongue in cheek manner whilst provoking the audience to deep thought.

PÓ (chamber pot) is used as a metaphor to describe the country as a place where any rubbish can be dropped and nothing will happen. You know what goes into a chamber pot, is that really what we are as a people, is this country really a shit hole?