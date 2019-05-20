The highly anticipated Live Theatre Lagos kick off show is here and we are excited #DaTKHm

For her Inaugural Production Live Theatre Lagos presents Wole Soyinka’s Death and The King’s Horseman supported by Stanbic IBTC, MTN, Maggi, Zaron Cosmetics and CMRG Research et al

Join us on this Ramadan Holiday for some spectacular theatre showcase on June 5 and 6 at Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, 133 Obafemi Awolowo Way by Kudirat Abiola Junction, Ikeja, Lagos and on June 7 at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The shows are Free to Attend. RSVP at www.livetheatrelagos.info

#DaTKHm features Patrick Diabuah, Lanre Adediwura, Amosu Faramola, Emmanuel Nlemadim, Diane Agbede, Basirat Jinadu, Emeka Nwachukwu, Victoria Buseni, Abimbola Atolagbe, Desmond Ekunwe, Joseph Oriyomi, Jide Mustapha, and a host of other amazing talents. The play is directed by KelvinMary Ndukwe, stage managed by Adeleke Solanke (Lakeshow) and produced by Oluwanishola Adenugba.

Live Theatre LagosTM is the rebranded name for Live Theatre on Sunday. #DaTKHm also is supported by the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, YNaija, WFM 97.1, AXA Mansard, PulseNG, LegiT.NG, 02Academy, 98.1 Smooth FM, Bella Naija, 96.9 CoolFM, 95.1 Wazobia FM, 99.3 Nigeria Info, AfricaOnTheRise, GuardianLife, AWA TV, eStarTV, AfricanMovie Channel, RedCheetah and Shodex Leisure Garden