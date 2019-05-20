The highly anticipated Live Theatre Lagos kick off show is here and we are excited #DaTKHm

For her Inaugural Production Live Theatre Lagos presents Wole Soyinka’s Death and The King’s Horseman supported by Stanbic IBTC, MTN, Maggi, Zaron Cosmetics and CMRG Research et al

Join us on this Ramadan Holiday for some spectacular theatre showcase on June 5 and 6 at Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, 133 Obafemi Awolowo Way by Kudirat Abiola Junction, Ikeja, Lagos and on June 7 at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. The shows are Free to Attend. RSVP at www.livetheatrelagos.info

#DaTKHm features Patrick Diabuah, Lanre Adediwura, Amosu Faramola, Emmanuel Nlemadim, Diane Agbede, Basirat Jinadu, Emeka Nwachukwu, Victoria Buseni, Abimbola Atolagbe, Desmond Ekunwe, Joseph Oriyomi, Jide Mustapha, and a host of other amazing talents. The play is directed by KelvinMary Ndukwe, stage managed by Adeleke Solanke (Lakeshow) and produced by Oluwanishola Adenugba.

Live Theatre LagosTM is the rebranded name for Live Theatre on Sunday. #DaTKHm also is supported by the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, YNaija, WFM 97.1, AXA Mansard, PulseNG, LegiT.NG, 02Academy, 98.1 Smooth FM, Bella Naija, 96.9 CoolFM, 95.1 Wazobia FM, 99.3 Nigeria Info, AfricaOnTheRise, GuardianLife, AWA TV, eStarTV, AfricanMovie Channel, RedCheetah and Shodex Leisure Garden

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo May 21, 2019

Access Bank, Africa Fintech Foundry highlight innovation and partnership at 2019 Disrupt Conference, support tech startup with $10,000

Leading financial institution, Access Bank Plc., in collaboration with the Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF), highlighted the importance of digital innovation ...

Sponsor May 21, 2019

Save the date! At the club with Remy Martin All Stars is back again, bigger and better!

The grandest showdown in Nigeria is here again…Save the date for ‘At the Club with Remy Martin All stars’ happening ...

Sponsor May 20, 2019

Recap: How OPPO shutdown Ikeja City Mall on Saturday with the OPPO #F11ProMallTakeOver Activation 

Smartphone giants, OPPO recently launched in Nigeria and have been taking the lead on Social Media, TV, Radio and even ...

Sponsor May 18, 2019

The Future Awards Africa kicks-off community tour; engages students on career and nation building

The Future Project, organizers of the continent’s biggest youth awards event, The Future Awards Africa, has launched a series of ...

Sponsor May 17, 2019

UBA partners Mastercard, rewards customers with all-expense paid trip to the UEFA Champions League finals

Leading Pan-African Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) PLC in partnership with leading global payments and technology company, Mastercard, have ...

Sponsor May 15, 2019

Nigeria launches new technology for tracking agricultural seeds

National Agricultural Seeds Council, Nigeria’s preeminent regulator in the agriculture sector, and an agency under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail