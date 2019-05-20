The Late 5: Naira Marley arraigned, remanded in prison; Tribunal dismisses Adelabu, APC’s application to recount ballot papers | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Tribunal dismisses Adelabu, APC’s application to recount ballot papers

The Oyo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed an application filed by Adebayo Adelabu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to recount all the ballot papers used in the March 9 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adelabu and his party are challenging the declaration of Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in Oyo.

NLC accuses Ngige of of intimidating organised Labour

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige of intimidating and harassing Organised labour with a view to running them under ground in the country.

Its President Comrade Ayuba Wabba said in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja that it was aware the NLC was aware of a directive from the office of the Minister to officers of the Ministry to look for ways of dealing with organised labour as a result of its recent confrontation over the board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

We froze N5bn Imo funds because Okorocha was spending too much during elections – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it froze N5bn funds belonging to the Imo State Government because Governor Rochas Okorocha was spending too much money in a suspicious manner during the general elections.

The EFCC further stated that N8bn Paris Club loan refunded to the state for the payment of salaries was mismanaged by Okorocha. The EFCC’s Zonal Head for South-East, Usman Imam, said this during a chat with journalists.

Police arrest 14 suspected kidnappers in Nasarawa

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has arrested 14 suspected kidnappers terrorising parts of the state. The state Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, stated this while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters on Monday in Lafia.

Naira Marley arraigned, remanded in prison

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday remanded embattled hip hop artist, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, over cybercrime and credit card fraud allegations. When the counts were read to him, Naira Marley pleaded not guilty.