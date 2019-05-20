Today’s Noisemakers: Akin Alabi, Seun Onigbinde, Omojuwa, Joey Akan, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Are you saying I shouldn’t help people?

Your voice is too loud.


This life is nothing but a pot of beans.


Also, we are cursed.

Tags:

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Op-Ed Editor May 17, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Elnathan John, Bruce Bateman, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo May 16, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Wole Odeleye, Timi Ajiboye, Dami Elebe, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor May 15, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Dami Elebe, Badt Boi, Omojuwa, Bizzle Osikoya, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor May 14, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Elnathan John, Olumide Makanjuola, Joey Akan, Deji Faremi, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor May 13, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Olanrewaju Max, Onye Nkuzi, Blossom Ozurumba, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo May 10, 2019

Today’s Noisemakers: Omojuwa, Ovie, Reno Omokri, Victor Asemota, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail