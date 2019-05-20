Today’s Noisemakers: Akin Alabi, Seun Onigbinde, Omojuwa, Joey Akan, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Never lend anyone the money someone kept with you. — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) May 20, 2019

Are you saying I shouldn’t help people?

All your favourite politicians are posing for graduation pictures. Not ABU or UNN. Of course, you know it’s US season. — Olúseun Onígbińdé (@seunonigbinde) May 20, 2019

Your voice is too loud.

My country Nigeria: Girl who doesn’t defraud anyone but sells her body for money, as in strictly business, offering services in exchange for cash, not hurting anyone… Guilty Boy who does fraud, takes everytin a man has worked for, not cause he needs it but greed… Not guilty — 👑 Ruby (@rebecca_spero) May 20, 2019



This life is nothing but a pot of beans.

Jon Snow is happy for Jon Snow but you dey vex. You think if he doesn’t want to stay with the wildlings, he won’t find his way elsewhere? Some people don’t want the world, they just want peace with the world. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 20, 2019





Nigeria’s biggest curse is “whataboutism.” What about that guy that committed a bigger crime? What about that politician that was not jailed? What about that person that was also mediocre nko? What about the others who also stole money? That’s why nothing ever gets better. — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) May 20, 2019

Also, we are cursed.