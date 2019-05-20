Recap: How OPPO shutdown Ikeja City Mall on Saturday with the OPPO #F11ProMallTakeOver Activation 

Smartphone giants, OPPO recently launched in Nigeria and have been taking the lead on Social Media, TV, Radio and even i the major dealership outlets like SLOT and Pointek. One cannot help but notice the gap in class and standard between OPPO and the rest.

Just on Saturday, Ikeja City Mall was packed with curious people who wanted to see what an OPPO phone looked like. Considering the fact that this was the first ever customer experience event hosted by OPPO in Nigeria; everyone who attended the event had the opportunity to try their hands on the OPPO F11 Pro, the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition and the A3s.

True to their word, OPPO challenged guests to take portraits and compare with the photo quality of the OPPO F11 Pro to further stamp its authority as the best Smartphone camera in Nigeria right now.

Interestingly, the OPPO F11 Pro was undefeated as guests admitted that they had never seen any phone take pictures like this before. Many of them were speechless and bought the phone instantly.

OPPO also entertained the guests with several games and rewarded them with nice gift items courtesy of OPPO and Marvel Studios.

They also had the chance to mingle with OPPO brand influencers; Bambam, Do2tun and paramount photographer Anny Robert. Keeping to their promise, former BBnaija housemate, Teddy A was the surprise guest at the event.

Photos from the event are below:

