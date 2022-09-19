BBNaija 2022’s Week 8 Live Eviction Show, Exiting of Level 3 Housemates, Voting Results and Percentages #BBNaijaS7

Six Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemates were up for possible eviction as the quest for the N100 million grand prize continued.

With 14 evictions and 1 disqualification so far, Big Brother Naija Level Up Season 7, which started with 28 housemates, witnessed more evictions on yesterday’s live eviction show.

The Big Brother Naija Season 7 Level-up housemates up for eviction in week 7 of Big Brother Naija Season 7 were: Bella, Sheggz, Hermes, Allysyn, Adekunle, and Dotun

BBNaija Allysyn Evicted

When Allysyn walked onto the Big Brother Naija stage, everyone noticed how well she was dressed and how different she looked from everyone else.

She has always had bold accessories and a dreamy bikini collection during her time in Biggie’s House. Her relationship with Hermes and her friendship with Doyin also gave us a lot to talk about.

BBNaija Dotun Evicted

Dotun, a medical physiologist, has always given us the energy we need for early morning workouts, tasks, games, and parties.

He had also said that he could never fall in love in Biggie’s House, but a certain spoken poetry artist seems to have changed his mind.

Exiting of Level 3 Housemates

The Big Brother Naija house is no longer home to Eloswag, Chomzy, and Doyin.

Remember that the three of them were supposed to leave the house last week, but because of a new rule, they were allowed to stay.

They were first moved to a new house on Level 3, but on Tuesday, they moved back to the main house.

On Sunday, though, three Ninjas led them out during the live show.

Biggie said that the three people living in the house should leave.

They were surprised, though, when they heard the news.

Big Brother Naija 2022 Week 8 Voting Poll Results & Percentages

BBNaija Week 7 Voting Percentage – How the viewers voted: From the bottom three, Sheggz got the highest vote at 18.62%, Dotun got 7.86% and Allysyn got 7.70%

