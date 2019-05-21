The YNaija Cover – the 21st of May

Follow the links to read our latest stories:

The Late 5: Naira Marley arraigned, remanded in prison; Tribunal dismisses Adelabu, APC’s application to recount ballot papers | Other stories

The Big 5: INEC withdraws 25 certificates of return issued to candidates; Buhari sacks FAAN MD, appoints Rabiu Yadudu | Other top stories

Profile: Godwin Emefiele; master of the political long con

 

Now that ‘Game of Thrones’ is over, here are three reasons you should read Marlon James’ African fantasy novel, ‘Black Leopard, Red Wolf’

The NDLEA has destroyed 3,900 hectares of cannabis in Ondo and we are confused

Are you an African filmmaker? Submission for the 2019 African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) is now open

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Public Affairs Analyst, Compere and Social Change Advocate with major interests in Politics, Governance and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 20, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 20th of May

Check out our latest stories using the links below:         The Big 5: Buhari incapable of stopping Boko ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 17, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 17th of May

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories and more: How can we escape the stupidity of Okon’s ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 16, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 16th of May

Follow the links to read our latest stories and analyses on the trending issues: The Big 5: Tribunal fixes May ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 15, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 15th of May

Check out our latest stories and more using the links below:   The Big 5: We are not planning to ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 14, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 14th of May

Use the links below to check out our latest stories and more:       The Big 5: Ganduje presents ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 13, 2019

The YNaija Cover – the 13th of May

Check out our latest stories by following the links below:   #ICYMI: Have you seen all the amazing English Premier ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail