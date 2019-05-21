The NDLEA has destroyed 3,900 hectares of cannabis in Ondo and we are confused

One of the buzziest conversation last week was governor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Thailand to learn how to grow cannabis and urged the Nigerian government to tap into the global marijuana market. Thailand is a pro-cannabis country who only recently legalised medical marijuana back in January, so it’s easy to see why Akeredolu wants to model Ondo, a chief producer of cannabis, after Thailand.

Akeredolu wasn’t alone for the marijuana excursion to the South East Asian country. He was in the company of the NDLEA chairman Muhammad Abdallah – the governor posted pictures via his Twitter account wherein attended a cannabis farming workshop. According to a recent report from Punch, the NDLEA has destroyed 3,900 hectares of cannabis sativa in Ondo, saying it never advocated for the growth of cannabis either for medical or economic purposes.

”The purpose of the visit to Thailand is to understudy how the country has successfully migrated some of her citizens hitherto engaged in illicit plant cultivation to the cultivation of legitimate economic crops and other lawful businesses. The NDLEA under my leadership has been consistent in our opposition to legalisation and decriminalisation of cannabis.”Abdallah said in a statement on Monday, debunking widely circulated reports that visited Thailand to advocated for cannabis cultivation.

This is rather shocking, Abdallah’s statements conforms to the NDLEA Act that criminalizes cannabis possession and other narcotics. It would mean that Abdallah isn’t a hypocrite. So it begs the question: why did Akeredolu bring Abdallah on a trip to learn how to grow cannabis only for him to oppose the objective? Is there something we don’t know? Let’s see how this plays out.

Bernard Dayo

