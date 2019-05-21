The Big 5: INEC withdraws 25 certificates of return issued to candidates; Buhari sacks FAAN MD, appoints Rabiu Yadudu | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

FG unveils details of May 29, June 12 celebrations

Presidential inauguration on 29 May 2019, activities leading to the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari officially kicks off today, 20 May with this press conference. This will be followed of Tuesday, 21 May, by the commencement of a three-day National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit at the International Conference Centre (ICC) here in Abuja.

Court gives conditions for Saraki, Ekweremadu’s removal

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday struck out a suit seeking a declaration that Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, could only be removed from office by the Senate resolutions backed by the votes of 73 senators constituting two-third majority of the upper legislative chamber.

A group, the Civil Society Observatory for Constitutional and Legal Compliance, had filed the suit on August 29, 2018 following the siege by security agencies to the residences of Saraki and Ekweremadu to prevent them from gaining entry to the Senate chamber.

NDLEA opposes Akeredolu on cannabis, destroys 3,900 hectares in Ondo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has said it never advocated the growth of cannabis sativa for medicinal purpose or economic gain, adding that it had destroyed 3,900 hectares of cannabis sativa in Ondo.

The NDLEA Chairman, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (retd), stated this on Monday, noting that he and the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, did not go to Thailand to learn how to grow cannabis sativa for economic gain, as being reported in some quarters.

Buhari sacks FAAN MD, appoints Rabiu Yadudu

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the appointment of Rabiu Yadudu as the new managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Yadudu is expected to replace Saleh Dunoma, who was relieved of his duties, two years after the confirmation of his five-year tenure as the MD of FAAN.

The appointment was contained in a statement by James Odaudu, deputy director, press and public affairs of the ministry of transportation in Abuja on Monday.

INEC withdraws 25 certificates of return issues to candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has withdrawn 25 certificates of return issued to some candidates who partook in the 2019 general election. Speaking at a media forum in Enugu on Monday, Festus Okoye, INEC’s national commissioner for information and voter education, said the commission took the action based on court orders.

Tags: , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo May 21, 2019

The NDLEA has destroyed 3,900 hectares of cannabis in Ondo and we are confused

One of the buzziest conversation last week was governor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Thailand to learn how to grow ...

Bernard Dayo May 20, 2019

The Late 5: Naira Marley arraigned, remanded in prison; Tribunal dismisses Adelabu, APC’s application to recount ballot papers | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Tribunal dismisses Adelabu, APC’s application to recount ballot papers The Oyo State ...

Wilfred Okiche May 20, 2019

Profile: Godwin Emefiele; master of the political long con

Since the act establishing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was implemented in July 1959, only two Governors have been ...

Bernard Dayo May 20, 2019

The Big 5: Buhari incapable of stopping Boko Haram and herdsmen killings – Obasanjo; Lai Mohammed accuses PDP of attempts to sabotage Buhari’s govt | Other top stories

Here are the stories that you should be monitoring today: Atuku, PDP dismisses INEC’s denials, demand access to servers, results ...

Editor May 18, 2019

Long Read: What Kizz Daniel’s #FvckYouChallenge says about all of us

What does it take to get Nigerians excited in 2019? The singer formerly known as Kiss Daniel certainly has some ...

Bernard Dayo May 18, 2019

FG approves N30,000 as new allowance for NYSC, EFCC files 11 charges against Naira Marley and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the ten stories that drove conversation this week: FG approves 30,000 as new allowance for NYSC The Federal ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail