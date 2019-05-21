The Big 5: INEC withdraws 25 certificates of return issued to candidates; Buhari sacks FAAN MD, appoints Rabiu Yadudu | Other top stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

FG unveils details of May 29, June 12 celebrations

Presidential inauguration on 29 May 2019, activities leading to the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari officially kicks off today, 20 May with this press conference. This will be followed of Tuesday, 21 May, by the commencement of a three-day National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit at the International Conference Centre (ICC) here in Abuja.

Court gives conditions for Saraki, Ekweremadu’s removal

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday struck out a suit seeking a declaration that Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, could only be removed from office by the Senate resolutions backed by the votes of 73 senators constituting two-third majority of the upper legislative chamber.

A group, the Civil Society Observatory for Constitutional and Legal Compliance, had filed the suit on August 29, 2018 following the siege by security agencies to the residences of Saraki and Ekweremadu to prevent them from gaining entry to the Senate chamber.

NDLEA opposes Akeredolu on cannabis, destroys 3,900 hectares in Ondo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has said it never advocated the growth of cannabis sativa for medicinal purpose or economic gain, adding that it had destroyed 3,900 hectares of cannabis sativa in Ondo.

The NDLEA Chairman, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (retd), stated this on Monday, noting that he and the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, did not go to Thailand to learn how to grow cannabis sativa for economic gain, as being reported in some quarters.

Buhari sacks FAAN MD, appoints Rabiu Yadudu

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the appointment of Rabiu Yadudu as the new managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Yadudu is expected to replace Saleh Dunoma, who was relieved of his duties, two years after the confirmation of his five-year tenure as the MD of FAAN.

The appointment was contained in a statement by James Odaudu, deputy director, press and public affairs of the ministry of transportation in Abuja on Monday.

INEC withdraws 25 certificates of return issues to candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has withdrawn 25 certificates of return issued to some candidates who partook in the 2019 general election. Speaking at a media forum in Enugu on Monday, Festus Okoye, INEC’s national commissioner for information and voter education, said the commission took the action based on court orders.