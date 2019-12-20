Staying indoors this festive season? Here are 5 movies on DStv to spice up your holiday

The festive season is vacation season, but if for whatever reason you will be staying indoors, reveling in the peace and quiet of a half-empty city, you can still feel the holiday spirit with DStv.

Make your holidays a memorable one with plenty of holiday-destination movies that will immediately put you in vacay mode on DStv. The best part? You’ll get to experience the world’s finest locations without leaving your couch or spending a cent. Besides, you don’t want to be caught in the mad city traffic.

Grab your popcorn and get ready for a wild adventure with these five holiday flicks. Let’s go!

1. Good Luck Charlie: The Road Trip Movie

Teenager, Teddy and her mother get separated from the rest of the family while traveling to spend Christmas with her grandparents. As they embark on a drama-filled trip across America, her father endures an awkward festive season with his in-laws.

Catch all the road-tripping fun on Disney Channel (DStv channel 303) on Tuesday 24 December at 06:40 pm WAT.

2. Amanda & Jack Go Glamping

Have you been itching to try glamping (glamorous camping)? This comedy-drama follows dejected author Jack and his wife Amanda as they vacation at an isolated glamping retreat. Desperate to rekindle their spark, the couple is surprised to find their plans for alone time, completely ruined with a double booking. Or are they?

Pitch your tent on M-Net Movies All-Stars (DStv channel 111) on Sunday 29 December at 7:00 pm WAT.

3. Furious 7

This seventh instalment in the Fast and the Furious franchise and the ninth highest-grossing film of all time was filmed across the world – from Los Angeles and Colorado to Abu Dhabi and Tokyo. The star-studded cast has won several impressive awards for the action flick, but what really makes this film stand out is its heartfelt tribute to Paul Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013 before the movie was completed.

Rev your engines on Studio Universal (DStv channel 112) on Wednesday 1 January at 5:00 pm WAT.

4. Eat Pray Love

Take a trip of a lifetime with Liz Gilbert (Julia Roberts) as she embarks on a quest of self-discovery to Italy, India, and Bali. Newly divorced and at a crossroads in her life, Liz dares to step out of her comfort zone to learn what is truly important to her.

Get inspired on M-Net Movies Zone (DStv channel 139) on Wednesday 8 January at 6:00 pm WAT.

5. New Year’s Eve

NYE in New York is a monumental occasion that should be on top of everyone’s bucket list – and what better way to pay tribute to the celebrated night than with a beautifully told tale of love, hope, forgiveness and second chances. Jon Bon Jovi stars as a rockstar and Katherine Heigl plays his ex-lover, while Halle Berry portrays a kind-hearted nurse that stays with a dying patient (Robert De Niro) as he hopes to see the ball drop in Times Square one last time.

Catch the magic on M-Net Movies All-Stars (DStv channel 111) on Friday 3 January at 3:02 pm WAT. For live streaming of the best holiday-destination movies, download the DStv Now app on the Apple App or Google Play store. The MyDStv app is an easy and convenient way to manage your DStv account, and can also be downloaded on these platforms.