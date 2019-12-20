5 Things that Should Matter Today: Wilfred Ndidi is now Nigeria’s most expensive player in the English Premier League

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi is now Nigeria’s most expensive player in the English premier league according to  statistics published in a new report.

Ndidi who has been in a rich vein from this season with 2 goals in 16 appearances is being courted by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, which has seen his value rise from €35 million to €45 million (approximately N17.73 billion in Nigerian currency) according to financial experts from transfermarkt.de.

Gov Matawalle revokes N79.6bn contract awarded to ex-Kebbi governor Adamu Aliero, others

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has revoked contracts worth N79.6 billion, awarded to different companies including Alliance Trading Company Limited which is owned by Adamu Aliero, a former governor of Kebbi state.

A N25 billion contract awarded to Alliance Trading Company Limited and contracts worth N27 billion awarded to China Zhonghao in 2013 and 2018 were revoked by the Zamfara State Governor during the state’s executive council meeting on Wednesday December 18.

JAMB to deploy drone cameras to examination centers to check malpractice

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, (JAMB), has announced plans to deploy drone cameras to 700 identified examination centres to track down irregular activities during exams including malpractices.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the board’s Registrar made this known during the second day of meeting with Computer Based Test (CBT) centres operators with the States coordinators of the Board, financial institutions and internet service providers in Zaria, Kaduna State on Thursday, December 19.

The cast for the TV adaptation of ‘Americanah’ is taking shape

FG declares December 25th, 26th and January 1st 2020 as public holidays

The Federal Government has declared December 25th, 26th and January 1st 2020 as public holidays.

In a statement signed by the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah, the public holidays are for the Christmas (December 25th), Boxing Day (December 26th) and New Year (January 1st) celebrations. According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, felicitates with christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

