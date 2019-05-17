Lupita Nyong’o’s brilliant performances in ”Us” has received nominations for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Let me say one thing: Lupita Nyong’o‘s performance in Jordan Peele‘s horror movie Us was brilliant. And she should get all the awards. Still can’t get over the fact that this is Nyong’o’s first time starring in a horror film, and marvelously playing villain and non-villain roles lends credence to the depth and range of her talent as an actress. This week, MTV announced the nominees for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and Nyong’o nabbed two major nods in the category of Best Villain and Best Performance in a Movie.

It feels great that Nyong’o has been recognized for her performances, and she celebrated her nominations by posting a BTS clip of her with Emmy-winning make-up artiste Tym Bucharern, transforming her into the villainous, tethered character in Us. That said, Nyong’o isn’t without stiff competition. The Best Villain category has some huge, popular contenders in Josh Brolin’s insufferable Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, Penn Badgley’s creepy Joe Goldberg in You, Jodie Comer’s sleek Villanelle in Killing Eve, and Joseph Fiennes’ manipulative Commander Fred Waterford in The Handmaid’s Tale

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by Zachary Levi, and televised on June 17, 2019. And of course, we are rooting for Nyong’o.

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

