The Late 5: Court strikes out suit challenging Onnoghen’s suspension; Lalong emerges as chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum | Other stories

Here the stories that drove conversation today:

Court strikes out suit challenging Onnoghen’s suspension 

According to Channels, the Supreme Court struck out an application by the Cross River  Government challenging the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria

The court on Friday said it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter and consequently dismissed the application.

We’ll continue to recognise Sowore as AAC chairman – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has recognised Omoyele Sowore as the substantive National Chairman of the African Action Congress.

The National Executive Committee of the party, on May 13, had written to INEC to suspend Sowore and eight others over alleged anti-party activities. INEC, in a letter by its Secretary, Mrs Rose Oriaran-Anthony, dated May 14, however, said, after reviewing the request, it had found that the requirements for the commission to recognise the meeting where the AAC NEC took the decision had not been met.

Northern governors to meet Buhari over insecurity in region

Governors of the 19 northern states have agreed to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the security challenges in the region. The chairman of the forum and Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, disclosed this on Friday when the governors met in Kaduna.

Lalong emerges as chairman of Northern Governor’s Forum

The Northern Governors’ Forum on Friday elected Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau as its new Chairman. Gov. Kassim Shettima of Borno, who is the outgoing chairman of the forum, disclosed this at the end of a meeting in Kaduna. He said the forum has the confidence that Lalong would continue to build on the achievements of its past leaders

Court strikes out suit seeking sack of Saraki, Dogara over defection

A federal high court in Abuja has struck out a suit seeking to declare vacant, the seats of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara, speaker of house of representatives, and 52 other federal lawmakers who defected from their political parties in the buildup to the general election.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Okon Abang, the presiding judge, held that the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP), the body which instituted the suit,  lacked the legal right to institute it.

