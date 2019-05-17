Today’s Noisemakers: Shehu Sani, Elnathan John, Bruce Bateman, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

It should be part of our national policy that the FG should not send Our Sportsmen and Sportswomen to any International competition where there is no adequate financial provision for them in good time.This will save our reputation & those of the Athletes. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 17, 2019

Does the govt even care about the well-being of our sports people here in the country? Abeg.

There is NO Nigerian accent. Kids, repeat after me: There is NO Nigerian accent. — The Writer Formerly Known As Elnathan (@elnathan_john) May 17, 2019



TELL THEM

Lmao ladies why do we never talk about the times “intuition” has disgraced us. One time I did “I just know” and was out here looking like boo boo the fool. Till date I’m ashamed when I remember 😩 — Abike (@Jollz) May 17, 2019



Women’s intuition is basically neuro-sexist nonsense.

Robert Pattinson is a terrific actor. He just looks too hungry to be Batman. — Bruce Bateman Esq (@your_stepdad) May 17, 2019

Robert Pattinson is a terrific actor. He just looks too hungry to be Batman. — Bruce Bateman Esq (@your_stepdad) May 17, 2019



No. His time has come.

Nigerian students and youths are now used for “cheap labor” under the disguise of “internship” — AYINDE Adeleke (@lekea4) May 17, 2019

Nigerian students and youths are now used for “cheap labor” under the disguise of “internship” — AYINDE Adeleke (@lekea4) May 17, 2019



Take you burnt dodo away.