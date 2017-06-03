‘Make our planet great again’ | France corrects White House Paris Accord video

The French Government has rebutted claims that the Paris Accord “is a bad deal for Americans”, a day after Donal Trump pulled the United Stated out of the climate treaty.

France’s finance ministry posted a tweet with an embedded link to a video which cheekily countered Trump’s claim.

On Thursday, the White House had tweeted, “The Paris Accord is a bad deal for Americans,” with a video which says former President Barack Obama wrongly negotiated the deal.

In its response on Friday, France’s foreign ministry tweeted, “We’ve seen the @WhiteHouse video about the #ParisAccord. We disagree – so we’ve changed it.”

The ministry’s video had the same background, font, images and music as the White House but with a different message.

In the new video, statements such as “The Paris Accord is a bad deal for America” are changed to “Leaving the Paris Accord is a bad deal for America – and the world.”

The tweet also included a hashtag “Make Our Planet Great Again”, adaptation from Trump’s campaign slogan.