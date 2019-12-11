Maltina celebrates the optimistic Nigerian spirit, unveils 1,000 smiles across the country

Nigeria’s leading malt drink, Maltina has released 1,000 smiles captured during its tour across the country with the Maltina ‘1000 Smiles’ campaign.

Launched in partnership with media entrepreneur and blogger, Noble Igwe, the campaign was relaunched in August 2019 with the ‘Happiness Team’ – which includes the Maltina brand team and celebrity blogger; Nobe Igwe – visiting several Nigerian cities including Wadata, Nnewi, Keffi, Abuja, and others to share happiness with consumers.

According to the Portfolio Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Ngozi Ngonadi-Nkwoji, “A smile has the potential to change moments in people’s lives, can improve the moods of those that we meet daily, and can inspire communities – thereby changing the world one person at a time. We believe that smiles can inspire the world, which influenced our mission to share happiness, while also emphasizing Maltina’s position as the No.1 nourishing malt drink, specially made from natural ingredients to give the complete richness of malt to Nigerians.”

“Regardless age, gender, or background, the ‘Maltina 1000 Smiles’ campaign was an opportunity to share exciting experiences with many consumers that we met, giving us a chance to create happy moments and share happiness,” she said.

The tour details unique stories, photos, videos, including other fun activities with participants in several cities, while sharing cans of Maltina drinks.

The Maltina ‘Happiness Team’ will be unveiling the 1000 smiles captured across different media platforms, telling engaging stories of Nigerians from diverse backgrounds to inspire people and share happiness and joy.

