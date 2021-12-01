Timi Dakolo, Ebuka, Noble Igwe celebrate love and rich Igbo culture in New song titled “Obim”

Popular ‘Iyawo mi’ crooner, Timi Dakolo, has dropped yet another single dedicated to love and the promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo tribe. Released on the 30th of November, 2021 with a colourful music video, the new single is titled ‘Obim’ and perfectly describes the traditional Igbo marriage ceremonies. 

Starring Chinonso Arubayi as the bride and  Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the groom, the song’s video beautifully depicts all the processes involved in an Igbo customary marriage, from the bride dancing in with her friends to her confirming who her groom is amongst the crowd.  

The song’s chorus, which goes thus, “The queen wey own my heart. The crown upon my head. The essence of my life. Obim mo bimo” depicts the fierce love and devotion the groom has for his bride.  

A still from the video.

Speaking about the song, Timi Dakolo said, “Igbo customary marriage is one I have always found colourful and fascinating. I am glad I finally got to do a song centered around it, and that I was able to make the song and its video very authentic. Having Igbo stars featured in it added so much flavour because they were not just acting a script- the love for their culture was evident and it translated into the video beautifully.” 

The song also includes an entire section where the groom eulogises his bride in the typical Igbo fashion. Here we hear phrases like, “Achalugo nwanyi oma (a woman embodied with many rare virtues and gifts)” and “Nwa yiri igolo (one who resembles the morning sun)” 

In celebration of the Igbo culture, the video stars many Igbo dignitaries and celebrities, including Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze, Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora, Alex Ekubo, and Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah.  

Obim, which was released yesterday, has gathered over 15,000 views and is number 9 on the list of songs trending on YouTube. Click here to watch the video.  

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Guest November 30, 2021

“My mother was still in the mortuary and this man was defiling me”, Fatima Ishiaku discusses her sexual abuse ordeal #WithChude

Being a victim of sexual abuse is a tragic occurrence, let alone having to endure it for a prolonged period. ...

Ado Aminu November 24, 2021

“He is dealing with issues, and it has been going on for a couple of years”, Joke Silva breaks silence on husband’s absence on #WithChude

In June 2021, rumours stating Olu Jacobs was dead burned like fire to explain his sudden disappearance from the media. ...

Sponsor November 22, 2021

Penzaarville Africa wins Brandcom’s Outstanding Influencer Marketing Agency Award

Media and Communications Agency, Penzaarville Africa has been named the most outstanding influencer marketing agency of the year by the ...

writer November 22, 2021

ViacomCBS Networks Africa takes home 32 Promax Awards 

ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) is underscoring its position in the media and entertainment industry with an impressive, record-breaking thirty-two awards ...

Editor November 18, 2021

“Nothing is do or die”- Renowned Comedienne Princess, discusses life regrets, near-death experience and more #WithChude

While most people have either heard or read of the crash of Princess’ marriage in 2013, many do not know ...

Ifedayo Adeleye November 15, 2021

The 5 major non-profits in Nigeria and why they matter

As more communities continue to experience more diseases, economic depression, unemployment, and other crises, governments, and organised civil societies have successfully developed a symbiotic relationship, which became more evident with the Covid-19 pandemic.

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail