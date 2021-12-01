Timi Dakolo, Ebuka, Noble Igwe celebrate love and rich Igbo culture in New song titled “Obim”

Popular ‘Iyawo mi’ crooner, Timi Dakolo, has dropped yet another single dedicated to love and the promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo tribe. Released on the 30th of November, 2021 with a colourful music video, the new single is titled ‘Obim’ and perfectly describes the traditional Igbo marriage ceremonies.

Starring Chinonso Arubayi as the bride and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the groom, the song’s video beautifully depicts all the processes involved in an Igbo customary marriage, from the bride dancing in with her friends to her confirming who her groom is amongst the crowd.

The song’s chorus, which goes thus, “The queen wey own my heart. The crown upon my head. The essence of my life. Obim mo bimo” depicts the fierce love and devotion the groom has for his bride.

A still from the video.

Speaking about the song, Timi Dakolo said, “Igbo customary marriage is one I have always found colourful and fascinating. I am glad I finally got to do a song centered around it, and that I was able to make the song and its video very authentic. Having Igbo stars featured in it added so much flavour because they were not just acting a script- the love for their culture was evident and it translated into the video beautifully.”

The song also includes an entire section where the groom eulogises his bride in the typical Igbo fashion. Here we hear phrases like, “Achalugo nwanyi oma (a woman embodied with many rare virtues and gifts)” and “Nwa yiri igolo (one who resembles the morning sun)”

In celebration of the Igbo culture, the video stars many Igbo dignitaries and celebrities, including Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze, Cynthia ‘Cee-C’ Nwadiora, Alex Ekubo, and Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah.

Obim, which was released yesterday, has gathered over 15,000 views and is number 9 on the list of songs trending on YouTube. Click here to watch the video.