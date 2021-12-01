DON JAZZY Presents 1million naira cash prize as Seyi Tinubu is made Patron at the magnificently Concluded The Beatz Awards 2021

The organizers of The Beatz Awards put up a classical event for her guest, giving them a tremendous time not minding the nature of Awards. Faces of the Corporate world & Entertainment Industry in attendance: Don Jazzy, Mike Abdul, MayD, Titi kuti aka Ade Tiger, Chairman Pazino Homes and gardens: Patrick Agbaza , SACO, SLK, Lanre Makun, Harry Songs, Sam Uche Ayamele, MTN, MTVBase, O’tega Ogra – Group Head, Corporate Communications BUA Group, ED Media Reach: Mr Yinka Adebayo , and a host of others.

Kicking off the night was a Don jazzy presenting The One million naira cash prize to his label signee Andre vibes and adding a twist to it he also gave another million to the runner-up of the category which was focus dance beat creator Ajimovoix drums.

Bagging the Biggest Award for The night, which is THE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR Category was Creative producer Rexxie (PONTHISONE).

The OAP Category was also won by rhythm937fm‘s OAP Quincy Jones which has a landed property attached to it by big real estate players Pazino homes & Gardens. To crown the night CEO Loatsad Promomedia, Mr. Seyi Tinubu was inaugurated as a Patron of the Beatz Awards – one of West Africa’s preeminent creative & entertainment industry awards.

See List of Winner Bellow:

THE BEATZ AWARDS | THE SIXTH EDITION WINNERS:

AFRO POP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

KULBOI

AFRO BEAT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

COUBLON

AFRO R&B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DUKTOR SETT

AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

WILLIS

AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

XTOFA (D BEATCHEF)

AFRO SOUL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

DEEYASSO

AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

TELZ

AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

SMJ

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

REXXIE

MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

TIMI JAY

MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

DINDU

CHOREOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

DON FLEXX

SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR

LAYCON

DON JAZZY NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

ANDRE VIBEZ

MALE DJ OF THE YEAR

SPINALL

FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ LAMBO

ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD OF THE YEAR (TERRESTRIAL)

STV

ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD OF THE YEAR (CABLE)

MTVBASE

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

SOUNDCITY 98.5FM

OAP OF THE YEAR

QUINCY JONZE

ARTIST MANAGER OF THE YEAR

SEAN OKEKE

RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR

MAVIN RECORDS

BLOG OF THE YEAR

BELLANAIJA

ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM OF THE YEAR

9JAFLAVER

MUSIC STREAMING PLATFORM OF THE YEAR

SPOTIFY NIGERIA

THE BEATZ AWARDS HONOURS

SEYI TINUBU

THE BEATZ AWARDS HONOURS

KAFFY

THE BEATZ AWARDS HONOURS

HARRYSONG

For More moments follow THEBEARZAWARDS on social Media:

Facebook: @thebeatzawards

Instagram: @thebeatzawards