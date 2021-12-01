DON JAZZY Presents 1million naira cash prize as Seyi Tinubu is made Patron at the magnificently Concluded The Beatz Awards 2021

The organizers of The Beatz Awards put up a classical event for her guest, giving them a tremendous time not minding the nature of Awards. Faces of the Corporate world & Entertainment Industry in attendance: Don Jazzy, Mike Abdul, MayD, Titi kuti aka Ade Tiger, Chairman Pazino Homes and gardens: Patrick Agbaza , SACO, SLK, Lanre Makun, Harry Songs, Sam Uche Ayamele, MTN, MTVBase, O’tega Ogra – Group Head, Corporate Communications BUA Group, ED Media Reach: Mr Yinka Adebayo , and a host of others.
Kicking off the night was a Don jazzy presenting The One million naira cash prize to his label signee Andre vibes and adding a twist to it he also gave another million to the runner-up of the category which was focus dance beat creator Ajimovoix drums.
Bagging the Biggest Award for The night, which is THE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR Category was Creative producer Rexxie (PONTHISONE).
The OAP Category was also won by rhythm937fm‘s OAP Quincy Jones which has a landed property attached to it by big real estate players Pazino homes & Gardens. To crown the night CEO Loatsad Promomedia, Mr. Seyi Tinubu was inaugurated as a Patron of the Beatz Awards – one of West Africa’s preeminent creative & entertainment industry awards.
See List of Winner Bellow:
THE BEATZ AWARDS | THE SIXTH EDITION WINNERS:
AFRO POP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
KULBOI
AFRO BEAT PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
COUBLON
AFRO R&B PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
DUKTOR SETT
AFRO HIP-HOP PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
WILLIS
AFRO HIGHLIFE PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
XTOFA (D BEATCHEF)
AFRO SOUL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
DEEYASSO
AFRO DANCEHALL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
TELZ
AFRO GOSPEL PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
SMJ
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
REXXIE
MIXING & MASTERING ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
TIMI JAY
MUSIC VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
DINDU
CHOREOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR
DON FLEXX
SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR
LAYCON
DON JAZZY NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ANDRE VIBEZ
MALE DJ OF THE YEAR
SPINALL
FEMALE DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ LAMBO
ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD OF THE YEAR (TERRESTRIAL)
STV
ENTERTAINMENT TV STATION AWARD OF THE YEAR (CABLE)
MTVBASE
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR
SOUNDCITY 98.5FM
OAP OF THE YEAR
QUINCY JONZE
ARTIST MANAGER OF THE YEAR
SEAN OKEKE
RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR
MAVIN RECORDS
BLOG OF THE YEAR
BELLANAIJA
ONLINE MUSIC PLATFORM OF THE YEAR
9JAFLAVER
MUSIC STREAMING PLATFORM OF THE YEAR
SPOTIFY NIGERIA
THE BEATZ AWARDS HONOURS
SEYI TINUBU
THE BEATZ AWARDS HONOURS
KAFFY
THE BEATZ AWARDS HONOURS
HARRYSONG
For Chinedu Okafor, its all about making an impact with words, creating a profound impression on the audience with the intended narrative.
