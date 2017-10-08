Many injured during Nigeria-Zambia match

Many football fans have been left injured after a stampeded at the Uyo Intentional stadium, Punch reports.

The incident took place before the match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Zambia on Saturday.

According to Punch, the stadium was filled beyond its capacity of 30,000.

It was reported that the stampede occurred when soldiers were beating fans with sticks at the stadium gate.

Ambulances were seen conveying injured persons to the hospital.

Elkana Bala, State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident.

He said, “It is confirmed that nobody died. But some persons were injured while struggling to gain access into the stadium. The injured persons were taken to hospital for medical attention.”