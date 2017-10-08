Another case of Monkeypox recorded in Akwa Ibom

A case of Monkeypox virus has been confirmed in Akwa Ibom state.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh in a statement said one case has been confirmed while two cases are under investigation.

He warned residents to avoid excessive handshakes and abstain from eating bush meat.

The first reported cases of the Monkeypox outbreak were recorded in the Fangbe area of Bayelsa state on October 5, where 13 people were hospitalised and 49 suspected cases quarantined.

