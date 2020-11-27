Mary WhatsApp: Social media communication demands tolerance and this Twitter trend amplifies it

Virtually every day on the internet sees to the breaking of a fresh event and what has got tongues wagging on social media is the WhatsApp conversation between a prospective intern, Mary and Head of a department she applied to at an organisation who is identified as Emmanuel Kamal Muhammed.

Godspeed, Mary. Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/6Yn0Ce0jqo — Cee (@cyberomin) November 26, 2020

In the dialogue, Emmanuel greets Mary while Mary responds by asking for his identity and how her number was got. Emmanuel responded with a “Calm down and please hear me out” appeal.

However, it seemed to be a form of trigger to Mary who lashed out by saying “Wat nonsense, don’t tell me 2 calm down. Who is this?”

Emmanuel reveals his intentions that he’s in charge of the graphic and web department Mary applied to, and only wished to have a conversation. Mary is forced to go back on her words and goes on a long thread of apology. However, it appeared that the deed had been done.

Several reactions have trailed the post with many taking sides with either party, and every argument would seem justified. Nonetheless, there are some takeaways from the trending conversation.

It is worth pointing out that there is a growing trend of privacy invasion on social media, particularly on WhatsApp. Whether it’s to ask for assistance, seek acquaintance, spread broadcast messages or make advances, many complaints have been aired on ‘social harassment’ and repeat experiences have left some people on edge.

Therefore, the extreme reaction of Mary would appear explainable. Hence, comments that Emmanuel should have introduced himself from the outset are justified. It is in respect of the right to privacy that social applications have the ‘block’ button which allows users to restrict those who have access to them and protect their privacy.

In the same vein, more tolerance could have been exercised by Mary who lashed out at the sight of ‘calm down…’. Past encounters could have caused such reaction but the words of Emmanuel up to her point of reaction did not appear impudent.

In sum, the abuse of social media calls for a more direct and professional approach of companies to applicants, especially in cases where electronic mailing is not deployed. Applicants and users in general should exercise more tolerance given that opportunities are getting increasingly digital.

Meanwhile, enjoy some reactions to the trend below:

“Hello Mary, I’m Emmanuel from Ll and have some information concerning your internship application. Is this a good time?”

While not excusing her response, it will be dishonest if we say we don’t know women constantly get harassed from strangers invading their personal space https://t.co/9GFuJSJdnO — Moe (@Mochievous) November 27, 2020

Please let's learn from this.

1. Emmanuel is supposed to introduce himself first, that way Mary would know who the stranger is earlier.



2. Mary actually need to always be calm especially when interacting with a stranger whose mission you don't know yet.

Everything is not anger. — #EndSARS Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) November 27, 2020

Doesn’t absolve Mary of the fact that she wasn’t courteous. — Cee (@cyberomin) November 26, 2020

L.mao…if you support Mary, you are mad. Absolutely raving mad.



Everyday recruiters are bombarded with CV's of people saying stuff like 'works well under pressure' 'had high emotional intelligence' etc…and it is a nightmare telling who candidates are from their cv's alone. — ogbe enhakkore (@MyNameIsOgbe) November 27, 2020

You should be ashamed of yourself for posting this sir. — David wey kill goliath🇳🇬 (@DavidPlus_) November 27, 2020

What happened to, "Hi Mary, I am so so and so…, from…., and…." Straight up mention who you are and what you need to inform her about, she also needed to feel comfortable with who she was chatting with from a strange number. — Funmilayo (@feobaby1) November 26, 2020

I feel you shouldn’t under any circumstances be vile to other innocent people (strangers).



It’s not an excuse to engage someone aggressively because you are under pressure. It’s like insulting a waiter because he doesn’t have anything on you. Fuck that!#GodspeedMary https://t.co/FxspcjzMQH — ANU OF #ENDSARS 🕵🏽‍♂️🤰🏽 (@anuoluwaposi_) November 27, 2020

Errors:

1. Texting after working hours.

2. WhatsApp isn’t cool for first time official stuffs.

3. Hello, Good morning Mary, this is so so so and so from so so so. Apologies for texting post -working hours. Straight forward.



Cuz e be like, Mary get PTSD. No be her fault. https://t.co/j1AOKdLRVV — Name cannot be blank (@hackSultan) November 27, 2020

If person door no close another person one no fit open 😂. Congrats to the next person that got the job https://t.co/NX362h0B6R — 🛡The Mayor of Ibadan🛡 (@Iam_mayorkush) November 27, 2020

1. Any company coming to chat to you via WhatsApp for interview or whatever is not serious



2. If you’re messaging me for the first time on WhatsApp and I don’t know you, you better be introducing yourself in the first message.



3. Mr Emmanuel is the unprofessional one sha … — ebele. (@ebelee_) November 27, 2020