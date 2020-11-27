Mary WhatsApp: Social media communication demands tolerance and this Twitter trend amplifies it

Virtually every day on the internet sees to the breaking of a fresh event and what has got tongues wagging on social media is the WhatsApp conversation between a prospective intern, Mary and Head of a department she applied to at an organisation who is identified as Emmanuel Kamal Muhammed.
In the dialogue, Emmanuel greets Mary while Mary responds by asking for his identity and how her number was got. Emmanuel responded with a “Calm down and please hear me out” appeal.
However, it seemed to be a form of trigger to Mary who lashed out by saying “Wat nonsense, don’t tell me 2 calm down. Who is this?”
Emmanuel reveals his intentions that he’s in charge of the graphic and web department Mary applied to, and only wished to have a conversation. Mary is forced to go back on her words and goes on a long thread of apology. However, it appeared that the deed had been done.
Several reactions have trailed the post with many taking sides with either party, and every argument would seem justified. Nonetheless, there are some takeaways from the trending conversation.
It is worth pointing out that there is a growing trend of privacy invasion on social media, particularly on WhatsApp. Whether it’s to ask for assistance, seek acquaintance, spread broadcast messages or make advances, many complaints have been aired on ‘social harassment’ and repeat experiences have left some people on edge.
Therefore, the extreme reaction of Mary would appear explainable. Hence, comments that Emmanuel should have introduced himself from the outset are justified. It is in respect of the right to privacy that social applications have the ‘block’ button which allows users to restrict those who have access to them and protect their privacy.
In the same vein, more tolerance could have been exercised by Mary who lashed out at the sight of ‘calm down…’. Past encounters could have caused such reaction but the words of Emmanuel up to her point of reaction did not appear impudent.
In sum, the abuse of social media calls for a more direct and professional approach of companies to applicants, especially in cases where electronic mailing is not deployed. Applicants and users in general should exercise more tolerance given that opportunities are getting increasingly digital.
Kola Muhammed has imprint across local and international media. He is passionate about trends in the domains of culture, communication and technology.
