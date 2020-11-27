Murder of Ifon monarch is evidence for urgent innovative security strategies

The problem of insecurity in Nigeria seems to have become a topic we discuss everyday, owing to the fact that there is always one story or the other that breaks, reminding Nigerians how insecure the country is.

This Friday, the latest victim of insecurity is the death of an Ondo traditional ruler in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Bandits kill Ondo traditional ruler, Olufon Of Ifon pic.twitter.com/pmtXtcky2c — Naija (@Naija_PR) November 27, 2020

Most Nigerians woke up early Friday to the news of Oba Israel Adeusi; the Olufon of Ifon who was shot by unknown gunmen during a kidnap on his way from a meeting of frontline traditional rulers in the state capital, Akure The gunmen also reportedly abducted two other people in his convoy, who were with him at the time.

This unfortunate incident was said to have occurred on Thursday at Elegbeka community along the Ifon-Benin Highway, and the Ondo Police Public Relations Officer, Tee Leo-Ikoro, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

The death of Oba Adeusi, speaks very urgently to the spate of insecurity in Ondo and across the country, but as residents of the state mourn the death of their beloved traditional ruler, they have also taken to Twitter to recount the instances of insecurity in the region of late.

Apart from the murder of Kabiyesi, Olufon of Ifon, Union Bank, Irele branch in Ondo State was also robbed yesterday and people were shot. It was a black Thursday for us here in Ondo State 💔 — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) November 27, 2020

The insecurity in Ondo State is getting worse day by day. The Governor isn't active enough after he won his 2nd term few weeks ago. Might be the victory euphoria but he needs to act.

A first class king in Ondo, Olufon of Ifon was killed yesterday. That should bother Nigerians. — Premier (@SodiqTade) November 27, 2020

This incident also proves that if those in power fail to tackle a problem that is seemingly beneath them, it wouldn’t take time before it gets to them. Monarch and government officials in Nigeria always seem to have an aura of immortality around them because of their influence and wealth, but this year alone there have been instances where those in power were not spared from danger.

Just to recount, the staff of the Oba of Lagos was stolen at the height of the #EndSARS protest by hoodlums, after his palace was raided and looted. The house of the mother of the Governor of Lagos State was burnt down, the Emir of Potiskum, Alhaji Umaru was attacked by gunmen back in January, there was an alleged assaination attempt on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, the Osun Governor, and his Borno counterpart has escaped death in the hands of Boko Haram, at least twice this year.

These incidents points out a slight shift in paradigm when it comes to unfounded respect and a very worrying nature of insecurity. The younger generation as it appears, is showing less reverence for age, status and affluence when socio-economic challenges become overwhelming.

If people can kill or attempt to kill a highly regarded monarch or government official, or steal the adulated staff of the Oba of Lagos, then its safe to assume that the lore surrounding these figures are not as venerated as they were with an older generation.

As generations come and go, they are sure to challenge the status quo and ask questions as to why some in society are radically revered while others are unreasonably disenfranchised, and these questions are sure to create complex problems if they are not satisfactorily answered.



On the whole, the signs are clear enough – we need innovative security strategies and a decentralised police for a huge federation as Nigeria.