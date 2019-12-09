Media Queens, Simi Drey and Faith History to host ‘Her Network Woman of the Year Awards’

Media Queens, Simi Drey and Faith History will be hosting the 3rd Annual Her Network Woman of the Year Awards at the Lagos Oriental Hotel on Sunday, 15th December 2019.

Simi Drey, who was host last year at the Her Network Woman of the Year Awards, will be returning this year and Faith History will be joining her. Simi is an outstanding broadcaster who has worked in television and radio stations across the UK and Nigeria and Faith History is the founder of e-digital Africa, a distinct platform with a focus on everything digital and African. Together, the duo will host what has been described as an evening of Inspiration and Celebration!

Also announced as Keynote Speaker, is the MD/CEO of Merciport Resources, Mrs. Rita James who will be speaking to nominees and guests on “Success in Different Measures.” 

Her Network is a Global Inspirational and Lifestyle Platform created to inspire, celebrate and encourage all women to stand in their greatness and set real like examples by living their truth

The 2019 Awards is supported by YNaija, Malta Guinness, Moneyline, Aralia By Nature, Lost in Lagos, BellaNaija, Olorisupergal, WittyLiz Events, Arcadia TV,  Aforevo TV, Happenings Magazine, Daily Independent Newspaper, NOVVA Media and lots more.

Follow the platform on social media via Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – @HNWOTY for more updates.

