Chigul, Kaylah Oniwo, Joe Abdallah & more turn up at Bland2Glam’s 7th Anniversary Beach Party – PHOTOS

Nigeria’s Leading Jewelry brand, Bland2Glam, recently celebrated its 7th anniversary and new men’s jewelry line and tee-shirt line, by throwing a star-studded strictly-by-invitation beach party at Landmark Beach, and it was loads of fun!

Celebrities and influencers including Chigul, Simi Drey, Kaylah Oniwo, Joe Abdallah, Noble Igwe, Bello Kreb, Shine Begho, and more, came through to celebrate with the brand.

In addition, friends and supporters of the brand were also present at the event.

Guests were treated to an eclectic array of food and refreshments courtesy of Dominos Pizza, ColdStone, PinkBerry, and Coca-Cola, who supported the event. Other vendors thrilled the attendees’ taste buds with barbecued delicacies and more delicious goodies.

Everyone present enjoyed an exhilarating boat cruise across the coastlines of the Landmark Beach & Eko Atlantic, courtesy Alluvia Marine.

DJ Nana’s infectious music selections kept guests dance all day long non-stop, and Ella of Big Brother Naija fame serenaded the crowd with some beautiful songs.

Another memorable element of the event was the beautiful body art paintings by Joe Abdallah. Everyone was excited to have the beautiful tattoos done.

Event host, Sheye Banks kept the crowd hyped with his amazing energy and enthralling games he spearheaded.

All in all, it was a good time! Missed it? No worries we’ve got all the highlights right here.

See photos below:

Media Partners: YNaija, Silverbird TV (Page 3), NTA, BellaNaija Style, Media Room Hub, Style Me Africa, Arcadia TV, ONTV, Spice TV, Red Carpet On TV, and Eniola Badmus TV.