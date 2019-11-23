CFAO Motors launches Suzuki cars in Lagos

Suzuki cars have officially been launched into the Nigerian market by CFAO Motors during the opening of the new Suzuki showroom on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Amongst the guests in attendance were the Japanese Ambassador, Amb. Kikuta Yutaka; Chairman CFAO Nigeria Plc, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode; Managing Director/ Country Delegate, CFAO Nigeria, Mr. Thomas Pelletier; Executive Director International Marketing, Suzuki Motor, Mr. Koichi Suzuki.
Other personalities at the event were Adebola Williams, Omawumi Megbele, Denola Grey, Juliet Ibrahim, Titi Oyinsan and Simi Drey.
The highlight of the event was the announcement of the new Suzuki offer of financing starting from just N85,000 per month with an option to trade-in old cars subject to terms and conditions. In addition during the first year, the customer does not pay for petrol or service.
CFAO is a pioneer in automotive distribution and has been in Nigeria for 117 years. CFAO Motors is the distributor of the Suzuki brand in 26 African countries with dedicated sales and aftersales support.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Thomas Pelletier stated: “Our partner, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan is renowned for the production of top quality and reliable vehicles which are widely trusted for durability and competitive prices.
“As is traditional with CFAO, we have already trained technicians with the support of the manufacturer and we have made provision for sufficient genuine spare parts at the right price.”
The Suzuki models available in Nigeria are city cars: Alto®️, Dzire®️, Swift®️, Baleno®️, Ciaz®️, and Ertiga®️. The Off-Road Vehicles/Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are Jimny®️ and Vitara®️.
Check out photo from the launch below:
Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Sponsor November 22, 2019

FBNHoldings: Setting the tone for Gender inclusiveness, balance in boardroom

By Hope Ashike In many parts of the world, including Nigeria, women often face the barriers of discrimination and persistent ...

Sponsor November 22, 2019

MultiChoice Group showcases media portfolio for audiences across Africa

To conclude a phenomenal year of outstanding achievements, MultiChoice Group, Africa’s leading Entertainment Company showcased its media portfolio on Thursday, ...

Sponsor November 21, 2019

This festive season, DStv is launching a Nigerian festival pop-up channel!

In the spirit of celebration this festive season, all DStv subscribers will be treated to the Festivals pop-up channel, a ...

Sponsor November 21, 2019

20 winners get a free trip to Dubai in the Peak Breakfast Promo

In order to promote healthy breakfast culture in Nigeria, Peak Milk, the flagship brand from dairy giant, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria ...

Sponsor November 20, 2019

The largest gathering of SMEs in Nigeria, at the BusinessDay Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs Awards ceremony

The 2nd edition of the BusinessDay Top 100 Fastest-Growing SMEs Award ceremony is an event to watch out for this ...

Sponsor November 20, 2019

Multichoice Nigeria introduces new DStv & GOtv Packages

Africa’s leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice, is making the upcoming festive season a truly ‘HAPPIER’ one for customers in Nigeria ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail