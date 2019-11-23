Surprise! The Future Awards Africa unveils Falz and Toni Tones as surprise hosts for 2019 edition

Africa’s biggest youth awards, The Future Awards Africa, has announced musician, actor, entertainer and President of the Sweet Boy Association (SBA), Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and award-winning photographer, singer and critically-acclaimed actress, Toni Tones, as the surprise hosts of the 14th edition, joining the season hosts, Taymesan and Khaffy.

The event is set to hold this Sunday, 24 November, 2019 at the Balmoral Event Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Themed Nigeria’s New Tribe, the event will celebrate young enterprising Nigerians who have done exceptional work in their respective fields, and whose relentless hard work and unparalleled impact position them as a symbol of a new tribe of exemplary Nigerians.

Nominees in this year’s award include Burna Boy, Teni, Falz, Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti, Timini Egbuson, Sandra Ezekwesili, and over ninety others, with the list from the Central Working Committee (CWC) covering 21 categories.

